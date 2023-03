Of the thousand local potters who make a living from the legendary local loam, only a handful are considered true masters who still use traditional techniques. Among them is Rustam Usmanov, erstwhile art director of the defunct local collectivised ceramics factory. He runs this ceramics museum out of his home 1km west of the centre on the main road to Kokand. Usmanov gives free tours of his workshop and can provide lunch to travellers who call ahead.