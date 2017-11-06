Welcome to Tashkent
Like most places that travellers use mainly to get somewhere else, Tashkent doesn't always immediately charm visitors, but it's a surprisingly fun and interesting place, with the best restaurants, museums and nightlife in the country. There’s also plenty of opportunity to escape the metropolis for great hiking, rafting and skiing in Ugam-Chatkal National Park, just a 1½-hour drive away.
Top experiences in Tashkent
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Tashkent activities
4-Day Pearls of Uzbekistan Tour
Day 1 (L,D): Tashkent - Bukhara (by Air) You will be greeted and picked up at Tashkent International Airport by your English-speaking guide around 9:00 am. Visit the Broadway of Amir Timur, Statue of Independence and Madrassah Barak Khan - was built by Suyunuj Khan – first Khan of Uzbek dynasty (XVI c.). Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Later you will be transferred to the local airport of Tashkent and take a flight to Bukhara. Upon arrival in Bukhara, check in to the hotel. Overnight stay in Bukhara. Day 2 (B,L,D): Bukhara After breakfast visit the Mausoleum Ismail Samani – the oldest building in the Central Asia (IX-X c.), Chashmai Ayyub according to the legends the Biblical Prophet whose name was Iov (Ayyub) has visited this place, Ark Citadel - the center of government of Bukhara (IV BC), Minaret Kalian, Madrassah of Mir Arab that is still in use (XVI c.), Madrassah of Ulughbek (XV c.), Madrassah of Abdulazizkhan (XVII c.), Mosque Magoki Ataru the center of government of Bukhara (IV BC), and Lyabi Khauz Ensemble - very famous place for tourists. In the evening, enjoy a folklore show in the madrassah Nadir Divan-Begi. Overnight stay in Bukhara. Day 3 (B,L,D): Bukhara – Samarkand (270 km) After breakfast transfer from Bukhara to Samarkand. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Upon arrival in Samarkand, take a sightseeing tour and visit the Gur-Emir Mausoleum (the burial place of the Great Amir Temur and his dynasty (XIV-XV c.), and Reghistan Square – the main square of Samarkand. It consists of Madrassah Ulugbek (XV c.), Madrassah Sherdor (XVII c.) and Madrassah Tilla Kori) (XVII c.). Stay overnight in Samarkand. Day 4 (B,L,D): Samarkand - Tashkent After breakfast enjoy a sightseeing tour of Samarkand. Visit Bibi Khanum Mosque that was named after the eldest wife of Great Timur (XIV в.), Siyab local bazaar where you can taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand at your own expense, Shakhi-Zinda Necropolises meaning “Alive King” (XI-XII c.), and Ulugbek Observatory, the biggest observatory was built by Ulugbek (XVc.). Later transfer to the railway station and take the train to Tashkent. Upon arrival in Tashkent around 19:10, you will be transferred to Tashkent International Airport.
Overnight Tour of Samarkand and Shakhrisabz
D 1: Tashkent – Samarkand (L,D) Transfer from hotel"XXXX" in Tashkent to the railway Station at 07:45. Departure to Samarkand with high-speed train "Afrosiyob" at 08:30 Samarkand is the second largest city of Uzbekistan and is of the same age as Rome, Athens and Babylon- The age of Samarkand is more than 2700 years. Europeans called it the “The Land of Scientists”. A majestic and beautiful city, Samarkand is the city of legends. When Alexander the Great first time saw Samarkand, he said “ All that I heard about the beauty of Samarkand is true, but Samarkand is more beautiful than I imagined”. Arrival in Samarkand at 10:00. Meeting at the station. Sightseeing tour:Gur-Emir Mausoleum - the burial place of the Great Amir Temur and his dynasty (XIV-XV c.). .Registan Square - the main square of Samarkand. It consists of Madrassah Ulugbek (XV c.), Madrassah Sherdor (XVII c.) and Madrassah Tilla Kori) (XVII c.).Bibi Khanum mosque - was named for the honour of the eldest wife of Great Timur (XIV c.).Siyob bazaar - taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand Lunch at local restaurant. Shahi-Zinda necropolis - taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand.Ulugbek observatory - The biggest observatory was built by Ulugbek (XVc.). Dinner with Uzbek family. During the dinner you will observe the pocess of preparing of Uzbek national dish "Plov"overnight in Samarkand. D 2: Samarkand - Shakhrisabz - Samarkand - Tashkent (B,L) In the morning at 08:00 drive to Shakhrisabz (1.5hrs). You will go through the pass "Takhtakaracha" (1670 m)On the road you can wath the scenery of the mountains of Shakhrisabz.Today this wonderful city is known as a native of Amir Temur (Tamerlane). He was born in the neighboring village of Hodja-Ilgar. Becoming the ruler, he turned Shakhrisabz into his summer residence. By the way, at that time Kesh was renamed to Shakhrisabz, which means “Green city" Arrival in Shakhrisabz. Sightseeing tour of Shakhrisabz Ak-Saray Palace - summer residence of Great Timur (XIV-XV c.).Mausoleum of Jakhongir and Omar-Shaykh - eldests and dearests sons of Great Timur (XIV c.), Mausoleum of Dorut-Tilovat where conqueror Tamerlane’s father and his spiritual tutor are buried.Amir Timur's (Tamerlane's) tomb discovered in 1943, when a child playing football fell through the ground.Kok-Gumbaz mosque - was built by Ulugbek from the name of his father Shakhruh (XV c.). Lunch. After lunch drive to Samarkand. On our way back we will visit old carpet weaving workshop.Arrival in Samarkand at 16:00-16:30 to the train station. The train departs for Tashkent at 17:00 and arrives in Tashkent at 19:30. Transfer to the hotel"XXXX" in Tashkent
1-Day Tour of Samarkand from Tashkent
This full day of sightseeing begins with a 7:15am pickup from any hotel in Tashkent. Travel to the railway station to catch an 8am, high-speed train departing for Samarkand. After arriving in Samarkand at 10:30am, the local tour guide and driver will be waiting upon arrival to introduce some of the most popular attractions in Samarkand. Some of the attractions and points of interest to see include: Gur-Emir Mausoleum - The burial place of Amir Temur and his dynasty Registan Square (15th-17th century) – Located in the heart of Samarkand, Register Square consists of three madrassahs: Madrassah Uughbek, MadrassahTillakari, and Madrassah Sherdar Bibi Khanum Mosque - Named in honor of the eldest wife of Great Timur (14th century) Shah-i-Zinda necropolis (12th-15th century) - The burial place of Kusamibn ibn Abbas, the cousin to the prophet Muhammad Ulugbek Observatory - The biggest observatory, built by Ulugbek (15th century) The return to the railway station is at 4:30pm to catch a high-speed train departing for Tashkent at 5pm and and arriving in Tashkent at 7:40pm. The day concludes with a drop-off at any Tashkent hotel.
All Inclusive Private Day Trip to Shipton's Arch from Kashgar
At 9: 30am Beijing time, you guide will meet you in your hotel lobby and take a private vehicle driving about 3 hours to Shipron’s Arch for about 125 miles (200 kilometers). Shipton’s Arch, Tianmen in Chinese, meaning "Heavenly Gate", is a conglomerate natural arch, west-northwest of Kashgar, near the village of Artush in Xinjiang, China. The arch was discovered by English mountaineer Eric Shipton in 1947 while he was traveling between Tashkent and Kashgar, though it was known by locals. However, it could not be verified of its location after his discovery. It was only as recently as May of the year 2000 that an expedition sponsored by National Geographic Magazine rediscovered the arch for foreigners thus it became well-known. Shipton's Arch is probably the world's tallest natural arch.The height of the arch is estimated to be 1,200 feet (370 meters). Travelers will be impressed by the natural view while hiking in the valley extending about 19 miles (30 kilometers). Upon arrival, your guide will lead your hike in the valley to get the best view of Shipton's Arch. Picnic lunch is included in the valley. Afterwards you will be transferred back your hotel where the trip concludes.
Persian Gardens of Samarkand on Silk Road Small Group Tour
ITINERARY 01 Tashkent / Full daily tour in the capital of the country. 02 Tashkent - Samarkand / Half day Sightseeing in Samarkand 03 - 04 Samarkand / Day Tour in Samarkand, the capital of Tamerlane's empire.05 Samarkand – Shahrisabz - Bukhara / Sightseeing in Shakhrisabz and drive to Bukhara06 Bukhara / Sightseeing during the whole day in the centre of old Bukhara. 07 Bukhara - Khiva / drive through the Kizilkum Desert for arriving in Khiva 08 Khiva / Day Tour in the old city of Khiva09 Khiva - Nukus / Sightseeing and visit the museum Savitski which is one of the museums of the world filled with Soviet period masterpieces10 Nukus - Tashkent - Homeland / late at night flight back to Tashkent and the end of the tour.
Highlights of Tajikistan
Need a quick getaway to somewhere truly different? Here's a six-day whirlwind excursion to the culturally distinct Tajikistan. Start in the capital city of Dushanbe before continuing through the most scenic and beautiful parts of the country, staying at unique homestays and roaming through the Tajik countryside. Finish up in the "Stone City" of Tashkent and start planning your return because six days is just enough time to fall in love with the region.