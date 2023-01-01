Chorsu Bazaar

Tashkent’s most famous farmers market, topped by a giant green dome, is a delightful slice of city life spilling into the streets off the Old Town’s southern edge. There are acres of spices arranged in brightly coloured mountains, Volkswagen-sized sacks of grain, entire warehouses dedicated to sweets, and the freshest bread and fruits around. Souvenir hunters will find kurpacha (colourful sitting mattresses), skullcaps, chapan (traditional heavy quilted cloaks), ceramics and knives here.

