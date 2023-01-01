Sheikhantaur Mausoleum Complex

Just north of Navoi boulevard are three 15th-century mausoleums. The biggest, on the grounds of the Tashkent Islamic University, bears the name of Yunus Khan, grandfather of the Mughal emperor and Andijon native Babur. The mausoleum itself sits locked and idle, but you can check out its attractive Timurid-style pishtak (entrance portal). Access is from Abdulla Kodiri.

Two smaller mausoleums are east of the university grounds, accessible via a small side street running north from Navoi – the pyramid-roofed Kaldirgochbiy and the silver-domed Sheikh Hovendi Tahur. Next to the latter is a mosque with beautifully carved wooden doors and attractive tilework.