State Fine Arts Museum

The four floors of this excellent museum walk you through 1500 years of art in Uzbekistan, from 7th-century Buddhist relics from Kuva and the Greek-inspired head of Hercules from Khalchayan near Termiz, to the art of Soviet Uzbekistan. There are even a few 19th-century paintings of second-tier Russian and European artists hanging about. There’s an impressive section on Uzbek applied art – notably some lovely ghanch (plaster carvings) from Bukhara, carved wooden doors from Khiva and the silk-on-cotton embroidered hangings called suzani.