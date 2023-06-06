Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
The isolated Soviet creation of Nukus (No'kis) is one of Uzbekistan's least appealing cities and gets few visitors compared to its attractive Silk Road cousins. With its giant boulevards and decaying apartment blocks, in many ways it feels like Uzbekistan 25 years ago. However, as the gateway to the fast-disappearing Aral Sea and home to the remarkable Savitsky Museum – one of the best collections of Soviet art in the world – there is actually a reason for travelers to make the effort to visit.
Nukus
The Savitsky Museum houses one of the most remarkable art collections in the former Soviet Union. About half of the paintings were brought here in Soviet…
Nukus
On a hill 20km west of Nukus, near Hojeli, are the remains of ancient Mizdakhan, once the second-largest city in Khorezm. Inhabited from the 4th century…
Karakalpak State Museum of Regional Studies
Nukus
Though not yet open at the time of writing, this museum is designed to house the region's main ethnographic and jewellery displays, and focus on the…
Get to the heart of Nukus with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Central Asia $34.99
in partnership with getyourguide