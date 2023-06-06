Nukus

Muhammad Imam Iyshan Mosque in the centre of Nukus city, Karakalpakstan region of Uzbekistan

The isolated Soviet creation of Nukus (No'kis) is one of Uzbekistan's least appealing cities and gets few visitors compared to its attractive Silk Road cousins. With its giant boulevards and decaying apartment blocks, in many ways it feels like Uzbekistan 25 years ago. However, as the gateway to the fast-disappearing Aral Sea and home to the remarkable Savitsky Museum – one of the best collections of Soviet art in the world – there is actually a reason for travelers to make the effort to visit.

  • Savitsky Museum

    Savitsky Museum

    Nukus

    The Savitsky Museum houses one of the most remarkable art collections in the former Soviet Union. About half of the paintings were brought here in Soviet…

  • Mizdakhan Necropolis

    Mizdakhan Necropolis

    Nukus

    On a hill 20km west of Nukus, near Hojeli, are the remains of ancient Mizdakhan, once the second-largest city in Khorezm. Inhabited from the 4th century…

