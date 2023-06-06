Overview

The isolated Soviet creation of Nukus (No'kis) is one of Uzbekistan's least appealing cities and gets few visitors compared to its attractive Silk Road cousins. With its giant boulevards and decaying apartment blocks, in many ways it feels like Uzbekistan 25 years ago. However, as the gateway to the fast-disappearing Aral Sea and home to the remarkable Savitsky Museum – one of the best collections of Soviet art in the world – there is actually a reason for travelers to make the effort to visit.