Fergana Valley

View over the winding roads and mountains between Tashkent and Fergana Valley in Uzbekistan. 906020010

© Ozbalci / Getty Images

On arrival in the Fergana Valley many visitors wonder where the valley is. From this broad (22,000 sq km), flat bowl, the surrounding mountain ranges (Tian Shan to the north and the Pamir Alay to the south) seem to stand back at enormous distances – when you can see them, that is.

  • Eggs for sale and a crowd of people visiting Kumtepa bazaar.

    Kumtepa Bazaar

    Fergana Valley

    The fantastic Kumtepa Bazaar, 5km west of Margilon centre, is a time capsule full of weathered Uzbek men in traditional clothing exchanging solemn…

  • Yodgorlik silk factory in Margilon, Uzbekistan.

    Yodgorlik Silk Factory

    Fergana Valley

    Margilon's main attraction is this fascinating factory, a block west of the central Dekon Bazaar. English-language guides can walk you through traditional…

  • Khan’s Palace

    Khan’s Palace

    Fergana Valley

    The palace of the Khan of Kokand, with seven courtyards and 114 rooms, was built in 1873, though its dazzling tiled exterior makes it look so perfect that…

  • Sayid Ahmad Hoja Medressa

    Sayid Ahmad Hoja Medressa

    Fergana Valley

    This charming medressa was converted into a crafts centre more than a decade ago, with the former hujras (cell-like living quarters) now housing a suzani…

  • Jome Mosque & Medressa

    Jome Mosque & Medressa

    Fergana Valley

    Across from the Eski Bazaar is the handsome 19th-century Jome Mosque & Medressa, said to be the only building to survive the 1902 earthquake. It reopened…

  • Jami Mosque Museum

    Jami Mosque Museum

    Fergana Valley

    Kokand’s most impressive mosque, built by Umar Khan in 1812, is centred on a 22m minaret and includes a colourful 100m-long aivan (portico) supported by…

  • Rishton Ceramic Museum

    Rishton Ceramic Museum

    Fergana Valley

    Of the thousand local potters who make a living from the legendary local loam, only a handful are considered true masters who still use traditional…

  • Babur Literary Museum

    Babur Literary Museum

    Fergana Valley

    This museum occupies the site of the royal apartments where Zahiruddin Babur (1483–1530) lived and studied as a boy within Ark-Ichy, the town’s long-gone…

1349111267 khan, khan palace, kokand, khudayar, khudoyar The Palace of Khudayar Khan, known as the palace of the last ruler of the Kokand Khanate, Khudayar Khan - stock photo April 12, 2021 - Kokand, Uzbekistan: The Palace of Khudayar Khan, known as the Pearl of Kokand, was the palace of the last ruler of the Kokand Khanate, Khudayar Khan

A first-time guide to the Fergana Valley in Uzbekistan

Feb 5, 2025 • 8 min read

