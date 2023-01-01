Across from the Eski Bazaar is the handsome 19th-century Jome Mosque & Medressa, said to be the only building to survive the 1902 earthquake. It reopened as a working medressa in the 1990s, but was turned into a vaguely interesting museum of local ethnography after a police crackdown on suspected Islamic militants. The huge interior courtyard is largely in ruins. The 700-year-old minaret was spared demolition in 2016 after an unusual campaign by locals changed the local government's plans to replace it with a fountain.