This museum occupies the site of the royal apartments where Zahiruddin Babur (1483–1530) lived and studied as a boy within Ark-Ichy, the town’s long-gone citadel. The mildly interesting displays focus on Babur's literary exploits, specifically his Baburnama, a vast memoir of Babur's fascinating and tumultuous life. A graph of Babur's family tree shows his descent from Timur on the male line and from Genghis Khan on his mother’s side.