Andijon’s Jahon Bazaar is the biggest bazaar on the Uzbek side of the Fergana Valley. There are silk stalls here, in case you miss Kumtepa Bazaar in Margilon. Sunday and Thursday are its busiest days. From Eski Bazaar in the old town, it’s 4km north on marshrutka 394 or anything saying Жахон бозори/Jahon Bozori.