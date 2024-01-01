With a new facade, twin minarets and a taharkhana (wash house), the 19th-century Devanboy Mosque now plays the role of Andijon's Friday mosque. The friendly imam welcomes visitors, but no photos are allowed inside. Massive redevelopment is taking place on the streets around the mosque.
