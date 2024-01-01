Devanboy Mosque

Fergana Valley

With a new facade, twin minarets and a taharkhana (wash house), the 19th-century Devanboy Mosque now plays the role of Andijon's Friday mosque. The friendly imam welcomes visitors, but no photos are allowed inside. Massive redevelopment is taking place on the streets around the mosque.

1. Babur Literary Museum

0.09 MILES

This museum occupies the site of the royal apartments where Zahiruddin Babur (1483–1530) lived and studied as a boy within Ark-Ichy, the town’s long-gone…

2. Jome Mosque & Medressa

0.26 MILES

Across from the Eski Bazaar is the handsome 19th-century Jome Mosque & Medressa, said to be the only building to survive the 1902 earthquake. It reopened…

3. Jahon Bazaar

2.9 MILES

Andijon’s Jahon Bazaar is the biggest bazaar on the Uzbek side of the Fergana Valley. There are silk stalls here, in case you miss Kumtepa Bazaar in…

4. Mosque of Mohammed Yusuf Bai Haji Ogli

29.19 MILES

Founded in the 16th to 17th centuries, the main prayer hall is around 170 years old. Visit outside of prayer times, and ask the imam before taking a peek…

5. Jayma Bazaar

29.33 MILES

Osh Bazaar is one of Central Asia’s biggest markets dealing in everything from traditional hats and knives to seasonal fruit to horseshoes forged at the…

6. Suleiman Mountain Museum

29.33 MILES

What appears to be a gigantic Georgian lady's bonnet protrudes from a southwestern crag of Suleiman Too. This marks the exit hole of a cave within which a…

7. Suleiman Too

29.35 MILES

This five-peaked rocky crag seems to loom above the city wherever you go. It has been a Muslim place of pilgrimage for centuries, supposedly because the…

8. Dom Babura

29.54 MILES

The one-room Dom Babura is a 1989 reconstruction of an historic prayer-room whose tradition dates back to 1497. In that year the 14-year-old Zahiruddin…