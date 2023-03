What appears to be a gigantic Georgian lady's bonnet protrudes from a southwestern crag of Suleiman Too. This marks the exit hole of a cave within which a museum attempts to illustrate the region's histo-religious development. However, it's most interesting for the glass-sphere lamps and the views as you exit (via steep stairs past mangy stuffed animals). Trilingual photo panels explain which crevice on Suleiman Too is appropriate for curing which ailment.