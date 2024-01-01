Built during the Osh 3000 celebrations, this museum has some imaginative displays like a case of weapons apparently caught up in a mad whirlwind. The great archaeological finds, historical documents and moving photos of the 1916 uprising would be so much more interesting were there more English explanations.
Osh Regional Museum
Osh
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.79 MILES
Osh Bazaar is one of Central Asia’s biggest markets dealing in everything from traditional hats and knives to seasonal fruit to horseshoes forged at the…
0.39 MILES
This five-peaked rocky crag seems to loom above the city wherever you go. It has been a Muslim place of pilgrimage for centuries, supposedly because the…
0.34 MILES
Stretching south along the river from where the bazaar ends, leafy Navoi Park is a favourite local hang-out. Highlights inside include a gaming area where…
0.13 MILES
A surprisingly well-curated collection of art ranges from socialist realism to Central Asia modern museum staff are passionate art lovers and happy to…
1.18 MILES
Centred on the 1909 St Michael's Cathedral, this large park off the central square is worth a wander to see monuments dedicated to WWII soldiers,…
3.48 MILES
If you're in Osh on a Sunday morning, hundreds of sheep, donkeys, horses and cattle go on sale at this traditional livestock market. Some may find the…
0.15 MILES
This 16th-century mosque is believed to be one of the oldest structures in the city, and though the ornate wooden doors to the 'Old Mosque' compound are…
1.09 MILES
One of the most impressive Lenin statues still standing in all of Central Asia appears to be objecting to the massive Kyrgyz flag flapping in front of him…
Nearby Osh attractions
0.06 MILES
Outside the Osh Regional Museum is a giant yurt built in three vertical sections. Although interesting for its mere existence, its colourful interior is…
2. Mausoleum of Asaf ibn Burhiya
0.1 MILES
Tucked behind the regional museum, this ornate mausoleum is fenced off from visitors but worth a peek for intricate carvings on the front facade. A…
0.13 MILES
A surprisingly well-curated collection of art ranges from socialist realism to Central Asia modern museum staff are passionate art lovers and happy to…
0.14 MILES
The one-room Dom Babura is a 1989 reconstruction of an historic prayer-room whose tradition dates back to 1497. In that year the 14-year-old Zahiruddin…
0.15 MILES
This 16th-century mosque is believed to be one of the oldest structures in the city, and though the ornate wooden doors to the 'Old Mosque' compound are…
0.34 MILES
Stretching south along the river from where the bazaar ends, leafy Navoi Park is a favourite local hang-out. Highlights inside include a gaming area where…
0.39 MILES
This five-peaked rocky crag seems to loom above the city wherever you go. It has been a Muslim place of pilgrimage for centuries, supposedly because the…
0.48 MILES
At the northern end of the eponymous park, facing the bazaar, this statue dedicated to poet and writer Alisher Navoi (1441-1501) is a point of pride for…