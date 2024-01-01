Osh Regional Museum

Osh

Built during the Osh 3000 celebrations, this museum has some imaginative displays like a case of weapons apparently caught up in a mad whirlwind. The great archaeological finds, historical documents and moving photos of the 1916 uprising would be so much more interesting were there more English explanations.

