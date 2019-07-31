Belém’s undisputed heart-stealer is this Unesco-listed monastery. The mosteiro is the stuff of pure fantasy: a fusion of Diogo de Boitaca’s creative…
Belém
In Belém, Atlantic breezes, grandiose nautical monuments and boats gliding along the wide Rio Tejo cast you back to those pioneering days of the Age of Discoveries, when the world was Portugal’s colonial oyster. And at dusk, when the crowds subside and the softening light paints the monastery’s Manueline turrets gold, this riverside neighbourhood is yours alone for exploring.
Explore Belém
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Belém.
See
Mosteiro dos Jerónimos
Belém’s undisputed heart-stealer is this Unesco-listed monastery. The mosteiro is the stuff of pure fantasy: a fusion of Diogo de Boitaca’s creative…
See
Museu Coleção Berardo
Culture fiends can get their contemporary-art fix at Museu Coleção Berardo, the star of the Centro Cultural de Belém. The ultrawhite, minimalist gallery…
See
Museu Nacional dos Coches
Cinderella wannabes delight in Portugal's most visited museum, which dazzles with its world-class collection of 70 17th- to 19th-century coaches in an…
See
Torre de Belém
Jutting out onto the Rio Tejo, this Unesco World Heritage–listed fortress epitomises the Age of Discoveries. You'll need to breathe in to climb the narrow…
See
Museu de Arte, Arquitetura e Tecnologia
Lisbon's latest riverfront star is this low-rise, glazed-tiled structure that intriguingly hips and sways into ground-level exhibition halls. Visitors can…
See
Museu da Presidência da República
Portugal's small presidential museum is worth a look for its fascinating state gifts exhibit – note the outrageous 1957 offering from Brazil's Juscelino…
See
Palácio Nacional da Ajuda
Built in the early 19th century, this staggering neoclassical palace served as the royal residence from the 1860s until the end of the monarchy (1910)…
See
Antigo Picadeiro Real
Lisbon's original coach museum is now home to just seven of these majestic 18th-century four-wheeled works of art, but it's worth also visiting the…
See
Palácio de Belém
The salmon-slabbed 16th-century Belém Palace is Portugal's official presidential residence and office (though the country's previous president, Cavaco…