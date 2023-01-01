Museu da Presidência da República

Portugal's small presidential museum is worth a look for its fascinating state gifts exhibit – note the outrageous 1957 offering from Brazil's Juscelino Kubitschek, a massive tortoiseshell depicting hand-painted Brazilian scenes, plus Saudi swords and a gorgeous traditional Japanese dance scene. Don't miss the official presidential portrait of Mário Soares, either – that guy looked like fun!

The museum is located in the official residence and office of the president, Palácio de Belém, and was inaugurated in 2004, the brainchild of then President Jorge Sampaio.