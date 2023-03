Far from the madding crowd, these botanical gardens bristle with hundreds of species, from date palms to monkey-puzzle trees. Spread across 7 hectares, it’s a peaceful, shady retreat on a sweltering summer’s day. A highlight is the Macau garden, complete with mini pagoda, where bamboo rustles and a cool stream trickles.

Tots will love clambering over the gnarled roots of a banyan tree and spotting the waddling ducks and geese.