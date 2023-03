The Museu de Marinha is a nautical flashback to the Age of Discoveries, with its armadas of model ships, cannonballs and shipwreck booty. Dig for buried treasure such as Vasco da Gama’s portable wooden altar, 17th-century globes (note Australia’s absence) and the polished private quarters of UK-built royal yacht Amélia. A separate building houses royal barges, 19th-century firefighting machines and seaplanes.