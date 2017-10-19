Welcome to New Zealand
Get ready for mammoth national parks, dynamic Māori culture, and world-class surfing and skiing. New Zealand can be mellow or action-packed, but it's always epic.
Walk on the Wild Side
There are just 4.8 million New Zealanders, scattered across 268,021 sq km: bigger than the UK with one-fourteenth of the population. Filling in the gaps are the sublime forests, mountains, lakes, beaches and fiords that have made NZ one of the best hiking (locals call it 'tramping') destinations on the planet. Tackle one of the epic 'Great Walks' – you might've heard of the Heaphy and Milford Tracks – or spend a few hours wandering along a beach, paddling a canoe or mountain biking through some easily accessible wilderness.
Māori Culture
NZ's all-conquering All Blacks would never have become back-to-back rugby world champions without their unstoppable Māori players. But this is just one example of how Māori culture impresses itself on contemporary Kiwi life: across NZ you can hear Māori language, watch Māori TV, join in a hāngi (Māori feast) or catch a cultural performance with song, dance and a blood-curdling haka (war dance). Māori design continues to find expression in tā moko, Māori tattooing (often applied to the face) and the delicate artistry of bone, shell and pounamu (greenstone) sculpture.
The Real 'Big Easy'
NZ isn't a place where you encounter many on-the-road frustrations: buses and trains generally run on time; main roads are in good nick; ATMs proliferate; pickpockets, scam merchants and bedbug-ridden hostels are few and far between; and the food is unlikely to send you running for the nearest public toilets (usually clean and stocked with the requisite paper). And there are no snakes, and only one poisonous spider – the endangered katipo. This decent nation is a place where you can relax and enjoy (rather than endure) your travels.
Food, Wine & Beer
British-influenced classics like fish and chips aren’t going anywhere, but NZ gastronomy has come a long way, baby. Chefs in Auckland, Wellington and Napier borrow influences from as far afield as South Pacific islands and Western Europe for creative takes on locally sourced lamb and seafood like abalone, oysters and scallops. Meanwhile, the vegetarian and vegan food scenes grows evermore prominent and inventive. Wash it all down with coffee culture, an edgy craft-beer scene and legendary cool-climate wines (like sublime sauvignon blanc and pinot noir).
Top experiences in New Zealand
Recent articles
New Zealand activities
Rotorua Maori Hangi Dinner and Performance
Your journey through time unfolds when your coach travels to a pre-European village set deep within the forest, 15 minutes from Rotorua. Let this 3.5-hour tour and your imagination take over as your guide instructs you on the protocol for visiting the marae. A chief is selected, a song is learnt and the eerie cry of the welcome is heard before you enter the world of the proud warriors of the ancient Maori. You will experience the powhiri (welcome ceremony) before you enter the village, with crackling open fires in front of traditional whare (houses). You'll hear traditional Maori instruments and watch the daily activities of days gone by. In the wharenui (meeting house), a Rangiatea culture group offers a powerful display of haka song and dance. Then, as new friendships are forged, dine on a traditional hangi feast, where the food is cooked slowly beneath the ground in earth ovens. This is an amazing re-enactment based on actual events from history, with real characters, traditional arts and crafts, powerful song and dance while enjoying an authentic Hangi feast.
Waitomo Caves and The Lord of the Rings Hobbiton from Auckland
Leave Auckland behind and enjoy the scenic drive through the Waikato and King Country regions of New Zealand’s North Island. Enjoy a snack on the coach and admire the rolling hills and lush farmlands, as you travel through Rangariri, where a fierce battle for land rights between British colonialists and the Maori took place. You’ll soon arrive in Waitomo, home to the renowned Waitomo Glowworm Caves.Take a guided tour through the caves and see the amazing limestone formations created over the centuries. Then board a boat for a short ride along the river to witness the magic of the glowworms. As you enter the grotto, you will see thousands of tiny lights flashing in the darkness, each one a glowworm, creating a mystical fairyland.Next, enjoy a picnic lunch (included) before continuing on toward Rotorua, driving across the Kaimai Ranges, and making your way to Matamata, where you’ll visit the Hobbiton Movie Set! Discover how this working sheep farm was transformed into JRR Tolkien’s fictional village of Hobbiton – part of the Shire and home of Bilbo Bagins – for The Lord of the Rings movie series. Have your photo taken in front of a hobbit hole and see the Green Dragon Inn, the Mill and other locations that you’ll recognize from the three movies, all of which were filmed around New Zealand
Fiordland National Park, Milford Sound Cruise from Queenstown
Upon entering the Fiordland National Park, the largest National Park in NZ, travel up along side the Eglington River to three mountain lakes at the head of the Eglington Valley. During this part of the journey you will make the first of our many sightseeing stops that also allow for some great photo opportunities. You have a couple of different locations for lunch and will endeavor to select the best spot on the day. With some fantastic walks in the area, this is a great opportunity to experience the beautiful alpine forest up close. After lunch you head towards the Homer Tunnel, taking in some incredible mountain views while driving along side the crystal clear waters of the Hollyford river. Once through the Homer Tunnel, you'll wind the way down the Cleddau Valley. At this time you arrive in an area called Fiordland but are visiting a "Sound", the difference will be explained. You link up with a scenic cruise for a 1hour and 45 minute excursion on the fjord. The barbecue lunch includes a classic Kiwi BBQ of marinated lamb kebabs, chicken kebabs and sausages, a good range of salads, fresh bread and fruit juice. Vegetarian patties are available on request. Please be sure to specify any dietary requirements at the time of booking. Important Note: During the months of May to October and the Early Bird Summer departures the itinerary for this tour will be modified. In place of the BBQ lunch enroute to Milford Sound, the tour will include a full scenic cruise with a BBQ lunch on board the cruise boat. Important Note: Please be aware that this is a full day excursion (up to 13 hours for our Summer tours) due to road distances.
Auckland Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Auckland is consistently ranked as one of the 10 most liveable cities in the world and Explorer Bus will take you on a journey of discovery through tree lined streets, picturesque beaches and the fashionable shopping districts of New Zealand's largest city. Modern, glass roof, airconditioned double decker bus departs every 15 minutes* in summer and visit Auckland Museum, Sky City, Parnell Village, Kelly Tarlton's Sealife Aquarium , Auckland waterfront, Mount Eden, St Lukes Shopping Mall, Auckland Zoo an many more must see attractions. The first Explorer Bus departs from the Waterfront stop at 9am, with last bus returning 5pm. An entertaining commentary is available in English with translated information sheets available in French, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese and German. Combine your Explorer Bus pass with a attraction combo and save! See the options available. *Single and double decker buses operate. Frequency every 20min 1st April – 30th April and every 30min 1st May – Nov 30th
Queenstown Skyline Gondola and Restaurant
The Stratosfare Restaurant and Bar is located on Bob's Peakat Skyline, perched high above the resort town of Queenstown in the beautiful Southern Lakes region of New Zealand's South Island. From the gondola base, located within a 10-minute walk from downtown Queenstown, you'll ride the Gondola to the restaurant. Take in the breathtaking panoramic views from Coronet Peak to Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu, the Remarkables and surrounding mountains. At the Stratosfare Restaurant and Bar, enjoy a mouthwatering four-course buffet lunch or six-course buffet dinner that offers the very best of New Zealand’s local produce. Feast on South Island salmon, seafood, salads roast meats and delicious desserts.Complete your dining experience with a drink in the fully licensed bar (at own expense) before boarding the gondola for your round-trip to the gondola base.Christmas Day:Christmas day lunch and dinner includes a round-trip gondola ride, Christmas themed buffet, live entertainment, two luge rides and an appearance from Santa. Christmas dinner has two sitting times to choose from. Please note the Kiwi Haka is closed on Christmas.New Year's Eve:New Year's Eve dinner includes a round-trip gondola ride, NYE festive themed buffet and live entertainment, two luge rides. NYE dinner has two sitting times to choose from. Please note the Kiwi Haka is not included.
Small-Group Lord of the Rings Hobbiton Movie Set from Auckland
After morning pickup from your Auckland hotel, travel south over the Bombay Hills to the rich farmland of the Waikato region. Stretch your legs and enjoy a stop for morning tea (own expense) en-route to HobbitonArrive in Hobbiton, where your movie set tour begins. Explore the magical world of ‘the Shire’ as your guide entertains you with stories about the making of The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy. See the hobbit holes, the mill and the double-arch bridge, the party tree and the Green Dragon Inn. Pose for pictures at the door of Bilbo Baggins’ house and see stunning views overlooking the largest ‘outdoor set’ in the world! Cross the double-arch bridge and enjoy a complimentary cider, ale or ginger beer inside the Green Dragon Inn.After your tour of Hobbiton, enjoy lunch (included) at the Green Dragon marquee before travelling back to Auckland.