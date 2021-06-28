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With cosmopolitan Auckland, the cool capital of Wellington and ever-evolving Christchurch, there are many superb cities to explore in New Zealand. But this island nation is really known as a place where you can immerse yourself in the great outdoors. Get out in nature among dramatic black-sand beaches and sandy coves, hike through towering mountains and aquamarine lakes, and round out your adventures with a soak in thermal springs.

As you build your itinerary for Aotearoa (as New Zealand is known in the Māori language), here are the places that should top your list. Lonely Planet's team of experts do on-the-ground research to offer the best recommendations, including Dunedin and the Waitaki Valley, chosen as one of our Best in Travel destinations for 2027.

For more trip ideas and planning tips, check out Lonely Planet’s New Zealand guidebook.

1. Dunedin and the Waitaki Valley

Best in Travel 2027

Moeraki Boulders in the Waitaki Valley near Dunedin. mehdi33300/Shutterstock

Historic Dunedin, populated by Scottish immigrants from 1848, is home to Otago University, and boasts a vibrant student culture and arts scene with top breweries and drinking spots. The central city, with world-class street art down virtually every alley and a plethora of heritage buildings, is focused on an eight-sided plaza called the Octagon.

Heading inland, the Waitaki Valley is an explorer’s delight, especially if you’re a fan of fascinating ancient fossils found at Vanished World Fossil Centre in Duntroon and weird rock formations at Moeraki Boulders and Elephant Rocks. There's a delightful quirkiness to this region, which is one of the reasons it was picked as one of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2027 destinations.

Planning tip: Begin in Dunedin and then head out to expore the Waitaki Valley and beyond in your own vehicle or on the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail.

Read more: The Ultimate Weekend in Dunedin and Ōamaru, Guide to Ōamaru and Waitaki on New Zealand's South Island

2. Queenstown

Best for adventure sports

Queenstown, New Zealand’s "adventure capital." Katibusnello/Shutterstock

New Zealand’s "adventure capital" is a visitor favorite for good reason (it also has an international airport). On the shores of Lake Wakatipu and surrounded by snow-capped mountains, Queenstown’s location on the South Island makes it one of the country’s most sought-after places to work and play. There are three good ski hills (called “ski fields”) and an equally enviable après-ski scene in winter.

Queenstown's reputation for adventure is justified: from bungee jumping and zip lining to paragliding and jet boating, there are plenty of ways to satisfy a taste for adrenaline. Rounding out its experiences, the summer months also offer excellent hiking, cycling and water sports on the lake.

Planning tip: Make time to explore the valleys and settlements around Queenstown. Visit nearby Lake Hayes, the lakeside village of Glenorchy and historic Arrowtown. Then spend a day (or more) in Wānaka, known for its low-key vibes and Insta-famous tree. The nearby Gibbston Valley has some of the best wineries in the country.

Read more: 10 Best Things to Do in Queenstown

3. Coromandel

Best for beautiful beaches

Hahei Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula, the North Island. Cezary Wojtkowski/Shutterstock

If you’re after a summer beach holiday, head to the Coromandel Peninsula, on the east coast of the North Island. The iconic Cathedral Cove area with its soaring rock arch is a must-visit, and there are countless other stunning beaches in the region.

For example, you could swim in the calm waters of Cooks Beach or take a 30-minute walk through native bush to find the more remote (but still popular) New Chums Beach. Other fun activities in the region include cycling through Karangahake Gorge, hiking the Pinnacles Trail and kayaking to Whenuakura Wildlife Sanctuary (Donut Island); a pristine, natural environment you can only explore from the water.

Planning tip: Rent a bach (that's Kiwi for holiday house) in one of the seaside towns of Hahei, Pauanui or Whangamatā, and make that your base for exploring the region.

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Read more: The 12 Best Beaches in New Zealand

4. Abel Tasman National Park

Best for hiking and kayaking

Kayaking in Abel Tasman National Park. jlazouphoto/Shutterstock

The South Island’s Abel Tasman National Park is an unspoiled natural environment replete with native bush, crystal-clear bays and white sandy beaches. You can access it on a day trip from Nelson, but this is a destination that demands more time if you can afford it.

The Abel Tasman Coast Track, one of New Zealand's Great Walks, is a 60km walk along the coastline with lovely views of the beach. It usually takes 3 to 5 days to complete the full walk; otherwise, take on just a section as a day or afternoon hike using water taxis to return to your starting point. Alternatively, go kayaking to the national park’s seal colony, dive into the waters, or simply relax in tiny hidden coves and bays.

Planning tip: Cars are only able to drive as far as Tōtaranui on the north edge of the national park and Mārahau at the southern entrance, so visitors need to either walk to their preferred destination or take a water taxi.

Read more: 13 National Parks in New Zealand to Visit

5. Fiordland National Park

Best for epic landscapes

Stirling Falls in Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park. Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock

On the edge of the South Island, Fiordland National Park is home to one of New Zealand’s most famous attractions, the majestic Milford Sound/Piopiotahi, where visitors can see plunging waterfalls along the fiord and rare marine wildlife, including Fiordland crested penguins and Hector’s dolphins. There are also several hiking trails in the national park (including the country’s most famous multiday walk, the Milford Track), which takes visitors past snow-capped mountains and ice-forged fiords, with even more views of lakes, valleys and waterfalls.

Planning tip: Nearby Doubtful Sound/Patea is also spectacular but less accessible – travelers need to visit with a guide and by boat.

Read more: 10 Hikes to See New Zealand’s Stunning Scenery up Close

6. West Coast

Best for glaciers

Hokitika Gorge, the South Island. Ellen Ryan/Lonely Planet

The rugged western coastline of the South Island is a raw juxtaposition of dense rainforests, craggy rocks and ancient glaciers. The major drawcards of this wild and remote region are the majestic Fox and Franz Josef glaciers that offer visitors a unique chance to witness rivers of ice that flow almost to sea level.

Take guided hikes, heli-hikes or scenic flights to admire the glaciers themselves. Other attractions of note include Punakaiki's Pancake Rocks, the turquoise Hokitika Gorge and the serene, mirror-like waters of Lake Matheson.

Planning tip: The West Coast receives a high amount of rainfall annually. Helicopter tours are weather-dependent, so if you have your heart set on landing on a glacier, ensure your itinerary is flexible enough to allow for a bad weather day.

7. Mackenzie Region

Best for stargazing

Starlight over the Church of the Good Shepherd on Lake Tekapo. Beerpixs/Getty Images

Around 2 hours’ drive from Christchurch is the Mackenzie Region, a peaceful place with some of the country’s loveliest scenery. The region is an International Dark Sky Reserve with minimal light pollution, so be sure to keep an eye on the forecast. When you have a clear night, head to the observatory to see the stars through a telescope, or simply look up.

The Mackenzie is also the home of Lake Tekapo and the Church of the Good Shepherd, a stone building that’s one of the country’s most photographed spots. Nearby, the small town of Twizel makes a convenient base to explore the region. From there, you can easily access the lakes and Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, which has a range of walks from short trails to full-day hikes.

Planning tip: Book a Tātai Aroraki (Māori astronomy) tour at the Dark Sky Project to learn about the significance of the night sky to New Zealand's first people. It'll also help you better understand the Māori worldview, which is an important part of understanding the country. This isn’t weather dependent so it’s a great option for wet weather days.

Read more: A Guide to Stargazing in New Zealand

8. Rotorua

Best for geothermal activity and Māori cultural experiences

A geyser at Te Puia geothermal park, Rotorua. Vadim Petrakov/Shutterstock

At the heart of New Zealand’s geothermal action, Rotorua is the place to go to see bubbling mud pools, geysers and steaming rivers. Then, finish the day by taking a relaxing soak in a thermal mud bath.

Rotorua is just as renowned for its geological wonders as it is for its immersive cultural experiences. You can learn more about Māori culture and language with a visit to a traditional Māori marae (meeting grounds), an important part for any trip to this country. At Te Puia geothermal park, for example, you'll see local Māori carvers at work at the New Zealand Māori Art and Crafts Institute. This attraction is also home to the southern hemisphere’s largest geyser.

Planning tip: The nearby Whakarewarewa Forest (also known as the Redwoods) boasts some great cycling and hiking trails, and a treetop walk that lights up beautifully at night.

Read more: A Guide to Māori Tourism in New Zealand

9. Napier

Best for architecture

Art deco architecture in Napier. Photos BrianScantlebury/Shutterstock

After a devastating earthquake in 1931, Napier was rebuilt almost completely, embracing the art deco style that was popular at the time. Today, it has one of the most extensive collections of art deco buildings in the southern hemisphere. Visitors can immerse themselves in Napier’s history through guided walks, vintage car tours and the Art Deco Festival, which takes place each February.

Planning tip: Spend a day or two visiting the charming village of Havelock North and the Hawke’s Bay wineries, which produce award-winning syrahs, chardonnays and reds.

Read more: The 8 Best Road Trips to Get to Know New Zealand

10. Bay of Islands

Best for Māori history

Māori war canoe at Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Bay of Islands. trabantos/Shutterstock

The Bay of Islands, with its shimmering waters and myriad islets, is as pretty as it is important to the country's culture and history. The Waitangi Treaty Grounds mark the place where a foundational document was signed between Māori chiefs and British representatives, forming modern-day New Zealand.

If you visit between November and March, you can also experience traditional performances at the treaty grounds, as well as a hāngī feast, where food is cooked in the earth. Beyond Waitangi, you can get out on the water with a waka (traditional canoe) tour, where local Māori guides share stories about their seafaring ancestors and the sacred spots within the bay. In nearby Paihia, download the Ātea Nuku app to experience an augmented reality walking tour showing the history of the town.

Planning tip: On Waitangi Day (February 6), all the Treaty Ground buildings are closed for the public holiday. Instead, a massive festival takes place. Take part in a dawn ceremony, eat from food stalls and watch cultural performances.