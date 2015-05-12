Welcome to Abel Tasman National Park
Even if you're not keen on tackling the walk, kayaking or cruising amid Abel Tasman's hidden coves and beaches is accessible to all visitors.
Top experiences in Abel Tasman National Park
Abel Tasman National Park activities
Full-Day Abel Tasman National Park Hiking Tour with Cruise
Your guide will collect you in a Mercedes from your Nelson accommodation around 8am and will proceed to orientate you to this stunning region. Nelson is surrounded by National parks and the sea and is renowned for its high sunshine hours and the drive to meet your water taxi passes through orchards and market gardens responsible for much of the fresh fruit and vegetables found in New Zealand.Arriving at Kaiteriteri which is one of the best beaches in NZ, walking sticks and back packs are offered if required before boarding the water taxi at 9.15am for a scenic cruise over calm turquoise waters past islands with seals and ringing with birdsong, then stunning coastline to be delivered right into the heart of the park at around 10.30am.Your guide has been specially selected for their maturity, experience and knowledge of Abel Tasman National Park and will lead you over well formed tracks in lush forest explaining the medicinal and eatable plants and their unique features. They will discuss the importance of the region to Maori, Dutch and European history as well as the early settlers. Refreshments will be supplied at beautiful vantage points along the way and after 2.5 hours the guide will produce a delicious gourmet lunch to be enjoyed on the golden sands of Torrent Beach.The final afternoon walk of 2 hours takes you around the Torrent Bay estuary to Anchorage to be collected by your water taxi for the return cruise to Kaiteriteri and the drive back to your accommodation by 5pm.
South Island Flexible Travel Pass - Christchurch Return
Christchurch to KaikouraWe depart Christchurch International Airport early in the morning for a scenic drive up the coast to the wildlife wonderland of Kaikoura. Spend the afternoon whale watching, swimming with dolphins or on a guided fishing trip.Kaikoura to PictonContinue north to the top of the South Island to our next destination Picton, nestled on the edge of the stunning Marlborough Sounds. Enjoy an afternoon free to walk part of the unbelievably beautiful Queen Charlotte Track, or just explore Picton's waterfront and town centre. Picton to Marahau (Abel Tasman)We cruise through the world famous Marlborough vineyard area and, depending on the group, may stop for a bit of wine tasting before heading to the coastal town of Nelson. We make a supermarket stop to stock up on supplies and then make our way to our amazing and remote overnight stop Marahau, right on the edge of the spectacular Abel Tasman National Park. You'll have a full free day the next day to explore this stunning, coastal national park on foot, by sea or from the air. Marahau (Abel Tasman) to WestportWe make our way down the ‘wild’ West Coast. We stop to visit the seal colony and to see a beautiful deserted beach, then head for the historic coal mining town, Westport. Westport to Franz JosefWe head further down the rugged West Coast to the spectacular limestone Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and blowholes. We’ll stop to take a short walk around these unique rock formations before we head for the historic gold mining town, Greymouth for a short stop on our way to the Franz Josef Glacier. The next day you'll have a full free day to experience the Franz Josef Glacier. Franz Josef to WanakaSee the amazing mirror-like Lake Matheson then travel inland through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora towards Wanaka. This is one of the most scenic drives you’ll ever do! We arrive in Wanaka late-afternoon in time to enjoy this picturesque lakeside town. Wanaka to QueenstownQueenstown is known in New Zealand as the ‘Adventure Capital of the World’ and the spiritual home of bungy jumping! Spend at least two days in Queenstown taking it all in! Queenstown to Aoraki/Mt CookWe arrive at the base of New Zealand’s highest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook with time for afternoon activities. Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make a stop at turquoise Lake Tekapo before dropping off the thrill seekers wanting to raft the top notch white water on the Rangitata River. Those not rafting continue on to explore Christchurch, and the rafters will be dropped off in Christchurch later by the rafting company.
14-Day South Island Adventure Tour from Christchurch
Day 1: Depart Christchurch Airport and travel north to the Marlborough Sounds and the coastal town of Picton. Day 2: Spend the morning exploring the Marlborough Sounds. At midday you'll travel towards the famous Marlborough wine region, visit a local cellar door and sample the local Sauvignon Blanc specialty, before continuing on to Abel Tasman National Park. Day 3: You've got a full day to explore the Abel Tasman National Park. Walk the coastal track and discover some of New Zealand’s best natural golden beaches or choose an optional activity like sailing or sea kayaking.Day 4: Travel through beautiful scenery in the Kahurangi and Nelson National Parks before heading to the peaceful town of Hanmer Springs. Spend the afternoon surrounded by mountains and forest as you relax in the thermal hot pools. Day 5: Head for the coastal village of Kaikoura, where you have the opportunity to swim with dolphins (own expense) or walk along the peninsula for simply breathtaking views. After the afternoon’s activities, you make your way to the city of Christchurch. Day 6: Travel the scenic Arthur’s Pass to the West Coast. You visit Hokitika, famous for pounamu (jade), before your day ends in Franz Josef, home to Franz Josef Glacier. Day 7: The day is spent in Franz Josef so you can explore the glacier or walking trails. Day 8: Visit Lake Matheson, New Zealand’s most photographed lake, before heading to Mount Aspiring National Park where you go jet boating! Day 9: Doubtful Sound is a true treasure of New Zealand and today you will board a purpose-built boat for an overnight cruise. Look out for fur seals, penguins and dolphins. Day 10: Today head for the "adventure capital of the world", Queenstown. Queenstown is known for its nightlife with excellent restaurants, pubs, nightclubs and live music. Day 11 - 12: You have two free days to fully explore. Queenstown is a great place to spend a few days, no matter your past-time of choice. Some optional activities may include AJ Hackett Bungy, Canyon Swing, Skyline Gondola and Luging (own expense). Day 13: Back on the bus, head for Wanaka to spend the morning on a scenic bike ride along the lakeside. After lunch, journey north to your next overnight stop at the base of New Zealand's highest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook. Day 14: Stop for a break on the shores of turqouise Lake Tekapo and you have the option to join a thrilling white water rafting adventure on the Rangitata River in the afternoon. Those not rafting will carry on to Christchurch, meeting the rafters later in the evening. This is where your tour comes to an end. Accommodation: Comfortable accommodation situated in great locations, staying in a range of cabins, lodges or local hostels
Full-Day Astrolabe Kayaking Eco-Tour
Join this guided, Eco-friendly tour for a full day out kayaking in the Abel Tasman National Park! After a brief kayak familiarization your full day kayak trip begins in Marahau (the gateway to the Abel Tasman National Park). Head north into the safe and sheltered waters of the Astrolabe Roadstead, which is home to over twelve beautiful golden sand beaches, two islands, sweeping sand spits and tidal lagoons. During the day visit Adele Island, which is home to numerous species of protected native birds and one of the best hang out spots for the local New Zealand Fur Seals. Listen to the chorus of the birds while watching the friendly Fur Seals bask in the sun on the rocks and frolicking around the kayaks. Have lunch on that untouched dreamed of beach, then paddle back or if the conditions allow harness the sea breeze and sail back into Marahau to end the day.
Private Nelson Photography Tour
Your tour will start when you are picked you up from your Nelson accommodation or a pre-arranged city location before being driven out to the Abel Tasman National Park to photograph lush beech forest and limestone rock formations. On the drive out there will be opportunities to stop at locations to photograph scenic views of the area and bush clad streams. We will also stop to pick up lunch (at your own cost) before heading into the national park. We will spend most of the day exploring the inland Abel Tasman National Park and learning how to take control of some of the most important settings on your camera. After this we will head to the coast and take a short bush walk to photograph Split Apple Rock at sunset. The tour will end when you are driven back to your accommodation in Nelson.The start time of this tour is flexible to work in with the sunset time and your travel schedule. Ideally, a time will be chosen to allow for the tour to finish with a sunset shoot in Nelson. We will contact you once a booking has been made, to confirm the best pick-up time for you. for you.
Self-Guided 3-Day Coastal Tour from Nelson
Day 1: Your adventure starts at the base in Nelson, where on arrival at our depot you will be fitted with your bikes and briefed on your tour. From here you will start your cycle ride to Mapua on the Tasman’s Great Taste Trail. Suggested you be at the departure location by 9am for a 9:30am departure. You may choose to explore Nelson City before following the blue Great Taste Trail markers and heading south out towards the seaside village of Mapua. Along the way you can visit the ‘World of Wearable Art’ exhibition. There are also many craft breweries and wineries to sample along the way. Continuing on the Great Taste Trail you will turn off the coastal path and experience the coastal boardwalks of the Waimea Estuary and fertile farmland there, which is home to a range of internationally significant bird species including the white heron. The trail takes you alongside the main beach of Rabbit Island where you will shortly arrive at the ferry landing. A short trip across the channel on the iconic Mapua Ferry lands you at the Mapua Wharf where you can enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, shops and the boutique Golden Bear Brewery.Day 2: After breakfast, you begin on your bike for a short ride through Ruby Bay towards Tasman and to New Zealand’s number 1 café, ‘Jester House’. Here you can enjoy the lovely gardens and feed the tame eels! On leaving Tasman, a steady climb up to Tasman View Road is all worthwhile as you enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views of Tasman Bay and the ranges beyond (this section is grade 2-3 and has a climb of 200 meters over 4 km). Next you will drop down into the riverside community and on to Motueka. Some recommended lunch or coffee stops are the ‘Riverside Café’ at the bottom of Tasman View Road, or ‘Toad Hall’ at the beginning of Motueka. As you make your way around the amazing coastal trail of Motueka, you can enjoy the variety of bird species and gorgeous scenery. From the edge of Motueka you will be approximately 12km from Kaiteriteri. The short bike ride into Kaiteriteri takes in boardwalks and bridges through the farmland and orchards of Riwaka, before entering the ‘Easy Rider’ trail of the Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park. A reasonable level of fitness is required to bike this section and caution must be taken by inexperienced riders as there are tight turns and switchbacks.Day 3:Last day, you will experience something magical! Departing at 9am the famous Discoverer Day is the ultimate boat cruise and walk combination in the Abel Tasman National Park. With two different walk options, the Discoverer Day is the best way to experience all the Abel Tasman has to offer including a scenic boat cruise, a visit to Split Apple Rock and a Fur Seal colony. Arriving back at Kaiteriteri, transport will be awaiting you for your trip back to Nelson.