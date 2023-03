The area's oldest commercial winery (established in the early 1980s) offers tours of the winery ($35) and NZ's largest wine cave ($20). It also has a variety of tastings ($5 to $15), along with a restaurant, a cheesery and bike hire. It even operates its own bus ($35 return) from Queenstown; bookings essential.

In summer, large concerts (mainly starring past-their-prime rockers) are held on the grounds.