Cromwell Heritage Precinct

When the Clyde Dam was completed in 1992 it flooded Cromwell's historic town centre – 280 homes, six farms and 17 orchards. Many historic buildings were disassembled before the flooding and have since been rebuilt in a pedestrianised precinct beside Lake Dunstan. While some have been set up as period museum pieces (stables, newspaper presses and the like), others house good cafes, galleries and some interesting shops – look for the shop selling a rainbow of hand-spun yarn.

In summer the area plays host to an excellent weekly farmers market.