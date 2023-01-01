St Patrick's Catholic Church

Apart from its impressive Star of David–shaped rose window, this 1874 stone Gothic Revival church, built from local schist rock, wouldn't be worth noting if it weren't for its connection to Australasia's only Catholic saint. Acclaimed educator St Mary of the Cross, aka Mary MacKillop (1842–1909), founded a convent in the tiny 1870s miners cottage next door. There are interesting displays about the saint in the church and in the restored cottage.

The church and cottage are usually unlocked – go to the back door of the cottage.