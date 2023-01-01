Hop aboard for fantastic views as the gondola squeezes through pine forest to its grandstand location 400m above Queenstown. At the top there's the inevitable cafe, restaurant, souvenir shop and observation deck, as well as the Queenstown Bike Park, Skyline Luge, Ledge Bungy, Ledge Swing, GForce Paragliding and Ziptrek Ecotours. At night there are stargazing tours (including gondola, adult/child $99/54).

Walking trails include the Skyline Loop track through the Douglas firs (30 minutes return). The energetic (or frugal) can forgo the gondola and hike to the top on the Tiki Trail, while the popular Ben Lomond Track climbs on another 940m.