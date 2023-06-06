Queenstown

New Zealand, South Island, Queenstown. Tourists ride the Shotover Jet on the Shotover River

Queenstown is as much a verb as a noun, a place of doing that likes to spruik itself as the 'adventure capital of the world'. It's famously the birthplace of bungy jumping, and the list of adventures you can throw yourself into here is encyclopedic – from alpine heliskiing to zip-lining. It's rare that a visitor leaves without having tried something that ups their heart rate, but to pigeonhole Queenstown as just a playground is to overlook its cosmopolitan dining and arts scene, its fine vineyards, and the diverse range of bars that can make evenings as fun-filled as the days.

  • Tourists relax at the shore of Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown.

    Lake Wakatipu

    Queenstown

    Shaped like a cartoon lightning bolt, Lake Wakatipu is NZ's third-largest lake. It reaches a depth of 372m, meaning the lake bed actually sits below sea…

  • Skyline gondola and bungy platform.

    Skyline Gondola

    Queenstown

    Hop aboard for fantastic views as the gondola squeezes through pine forest to its grandstand location 400m above Queenstown. At the top there's the…

  • Bridge in Queenstown Gardens.

    Queenstown Gardens

    Queenstown

    Set on its own tongue of land framing Queenstown Bay, this pretty park is the perfect city escape right within the city. Laid out in 1876, it features an…

  • Kiwi Birdlife Park

    Kiwi Birdlife Park

    Queenstown

    These 2 hectares are home to 10,000 native plants, geckos, skinks, tuatara (an endemic reptile) and scores of birds, including kiwi, kea (alpine parrots),…

  • Time Tripper

    Time Tripper

    Queenstown

    Located in the old underwater observatory beneath the main pier, this 30-minute experience promises a journey back in time, explaining Lake Wakatipu's…

  • Peregrine

    Peregrine

    Queenstown

    Peregrine by name, peregrine by design…the award-winning construction of the cellar door, shaped a bit like a falcon's wing in flight, looks particularly…

  • St Peter's on Church St

    St Peter's on Church St

    Queenstown

    This pretty Anglican church, built in 1932 from local greywacke stone, has colourful stained glass and an impressive gilded and painted organ. Take a look…

Best Things to Do

Queenstown in New Zealand is loved by adrenaline junkies. Here's our guide to the town's top adventure activities.

Paragliding over Queenstown and Lake Wakaitipu with The Remarkables in the background from viewpoint at Queenstown Skyline, New Zealand, License Type: media, Download Time: 2025-03-07T16:15:16.000Z, User: rhylton_redventures, Editorial: false, purchase_order: 56530 - Guidebooks, job: Lonely Planet WIP, client: Lonely Planet WIP, other: Rhianydd Hylton

Activities

9 of the best adventure sports in Queenstown, New Zealand

Mar 14, 2025 • 9 min read

