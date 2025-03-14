With dramatic scenery and opportunity to embrace every kind of adventure, it’s no wonder Queenstown is heralded as “the Playground of the Pacific.” The destination has been synonymous with thrills and excitement ever since things catapulted into full swing with the opening of the world's first commercial bungy in 1988. After many keen entrepreneurs quickly followed the formula, the town gained a reputation as the “adrenaline capital” of the world – a title that holds up even more so today.

There’s an overwhelming smorgasbord of crazy and extreme activities – but visitors are unlikely to have unlimited time (or budget) to experience them all. So, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard (aka: fun) work of narrowing it down for you. Whether you’re an entry-level thrill seeker or veteran daredevil, a family unit or flying solo, Queenstown will make you aware of just how hard your heart can beat.

Commercial bungy jumping was born at the Kawarau Bridge near Queenstown. Nicram Sabod/Shutterstock

1. Pay homage to history with an AJ Hackett Bungy jump

Best original experience

Bungy jumps can now be found across New Zealand, but Queenstown is home to the world’s OG commercial bungy, set atop of the historic Kawarau Suspension Bridge (built in 1880) over the Kawarau River.

Jumps can be done solo or tandem, and they also have a "water touch" option if you fancy a little dunk at the bottom. You’ll leap off the platform and fall gracefully/with screams of terror towards the water 43m (141ft) below, amidst the dramatic and craggy rock faces that carve out the Kawarau Gorge.

Local tip: Hire a bike and head out to the bridge via the Gibbston River Trail from Arrowtown. Or, opt to stick around the Gibbston area and experience the beautiful neighboring wineries to relax your system after your brave efforts. Pressed for time? It’s also easy to squeeze this in if you’re on your way out of Queenstown to Wānaka or Central Otago, as the location is en route.

2. Swing out from world’s highest cliff jump

Best bungy alternative

Shotover Canyon Swing is the place to go for a scary-as-hell experience that also encourages you to showcase your own unique flair, with all kinds of experimental jump styles to try out. (Bike off a cliff, anyone?)

A good alternative if you’re not keen on the headfirst jumping required of a bungy, the swing offers the same thrill while seated upright in a harness, much like an old fashioned rope swing from a tree. You’ll freefall, either tandem or solo, 60m (197ft) from a 109m (358ft) high platform before the 200m (656ft) swing kicks in and leaves you hovering over the river and canyon below. There is an infectious and quintessentially Kiwi attitude of play on display here, which helps keep you at ease as you embrace the most (self-inflicted) terrifying moment of your life.

A tandem skydive landing in Queenstown. Carlagon/Shutterstock

3. Tick things off your bucket list with a seriously scenic skydive

Best for bragging rights

One way to earn the most prestigious of all bragging rights on an adrenaline focused holiday is with the item on everyone’s bucket list. And what better way to do it than in one of the most scenic locations in the world? With NZONE Skydive you’ll reach a height of 4572m (15,000ft) above Lake Wakatipu, before being tossed out of the plane harnessed to a jump master to soak in the phenomenal views.

While skydives are on offer in many locations across the country, being up there on par with the height of some of the mountains in the Queenstown basin makes for an even more memorable feat – especially on a crisp winter’s day when they are graced with blankets of snow.

Detour: If you have some extra time (and energy) after the skydive, head a little further down State Hwy 6 to hike Wye Creek Track and Lookout. Albeit short, this track is quite the slog uphill through beautiful native beech forest and past the foot of a rock bluff as you follow a water pipeline up to an exposed viewing platform to be rewarded with panoramic views. Experienced rock climbers and abseilers can also play up there, as this is one of the most popular spots that local and visiting climbers frequent.

4. Take a white water rafting excursion

Best rapids experience

A hit of adrenaline doesn't always have to mean falling from the sky! Finding your thrills on the water with a white water rafting excursion can be an excellent way to venture into the nooks and crannies of the beautiful local rivers and learn about the unique ecology and geology of the area.

Family Adventures Rafting offers a 5.5-hour experience that takes you deep into the upper reaches of the Shotover River, departing from the historic old gold-mining settlement of Skippers. The hour-long drive in is all part of the experience and a chance to really become acquainted with the history of Skippers Canyon and what the river was used for when the gold-rush era operations were in full swing.

Once you’re upstream and the adventure is well underway, the guides will take you to secret "rafters access only" highlights such as a rock jump and remote river swim. While bumping over rogue rapids and getting splashed with icy river water certainly is action-packed, this is classed as more of a "soft adventure," which means it’s suitable for brave families, and kids ages three and up can be included.

If you’re after something more hardcore, Challenge Rafting offers epic fun for ages 13+, navigating both the Shotover and Kawarau Rivers with rapids ranging from grade 2 to 5.

The high-speed Shotover Jet speeding between canyon walls. i viewfinder/Shutterstock

5. Navigate the region’s stunning waters in a jet boat

Best for high-speed thrills

Boating is ubiquitous on the fresh waters in and around Queenstown, from locals out waterskiing or wake-boarding on the lake, to the speedsters taking their sprint boats out for a sunset hoon down the rivers.

As a visitor, you’re even more spoilt for choice, with many jet boat operators serving to satisfy the need for speed. A jet boat takes things that extra mile thanks to jet propulsion power systems that draw water in from underneath the boat before pumping it out creating a mighty wake and projecting the vessel forward.

The most familiar site is the Shotover River, which flows through a deep canyon just 10 minutes out of Queenstown and is known for being one of the richest gold-bearing rivers in the world during historical times. The famous Shotover Jet has been operating on these waters since 1964, roaring between narrow rock walls, alarming and delighting passengers with 360-degree turns. KJet is a good option for those wanting an equally as exhilarating ride but on the open waters of the lake instead – a great way to get uninterrupted views of the fringing mountain ranges.

However, if you plan on heading out to Glenorchy during your visit, save your jet boat jaunt for the Dart River. Dart River Adventures has a Wilderness Jet Experience that takes you up the glacier-fed river at the top of Lake Wakatipu into Mt Aspiring National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage area.

Want more time on the water? Hydro Attack’s semi-submersible "shark" boat takes the cake for unique water experiences, diving beneath the lake’s surface at 40km/h (25mph) in a small boat that’s like a cross between a water-based fighter jet and a torpedo. You’ll certainly get your thrills, all while keeping snug behind the glass soaking in nothing but the fun and the views.

6. Embrace your wild side on a river canyoneering mission

Best adventure in a canyon

Like the water-based equivalent to mountaineering, canyoneering is a unique adventure that involves navigating the water of rivers and gorges by climbing, jumping and abseiling.

Canyon Explorers provide a super fun half-day excursion just outside of Queenstown that will see you don helmets and life jackets and then descend rivers and streams like you are Bear Grylls on assignment. It’s best to do this one in the warm summer months given the ratio of time spent in water vs time being dry. And decent fitness and water confidence is definitely required, given you’ll be walking, climbing, paddling and jumping about in deep and swift waters.

Skippers Canyon, perfect for dirt bike, quad bike and 4WD adventures. donvictorio/Shutterstock

7. Take a full-throttle dirt bike ride into the back country

Best self-drive experience

Don’t mind a bit of dirt or a splash of mud on the cheek? Let that universally satisfying "vroom vroom" noise take on even more meaning as you wend your way up and around back country paths and explore the grounds of a private farmland location 3km (1.9 miles) out of town.

OffRoad Adventures are one of the oldest family-run local crews offering sport quad tours and self-drive or guided buggy tours that vary from "learn to ride" to epic multiday trips for those with experience. A popular option is to go for either of the 4WD and dirt bike adventures into the "lost city" of Skippers Canyon, giving you a chance to really unpack the history and uniqueness of the Queenstown area's gold-rush past as you have your modern-day fun.

8. Accelerate your adrenaline rush on a jet sprint ride

Best for true adrenaline junkies

If you’ve ticked off all the other boat rides but still feel the burning need for even faster speed, Oxbow is dealing it out in 100km (62 mile) doses. Much more startling than your typical ride, jet sprint boats can reach velocity in the blink of an eye – 2.5 seconds to be precise. To better understand how this differs from the other jet boats, think of it like this: if you and racecar driver Michael Schumacher were going head-to-head on a rally track, his car is the one you want to be in. And in this case, his car is the sprint boat and he’s definitely going to win.

An excellent option if you’re short on time as the ride only lasts 15 minutes, while still a guaranteed gateway to getting your adrenaline-junkie juices flowing. You’ll experience up to 4 g-forces as a professional driver navigates you around islands set on their purpose-built water course.

Local tip: Being an artificial course on private land, this is a less scenic and iconic setting than the regular jet boat tours, so save this one purely for the thrills. If you have motion sickness, it’s also best to stick to a jet boat ride instead.

9. Glide like a paper plane above the Queenstown basin

Best for mountain scenery

Coronet Peak is not just useful for dispensing the fun in the wintertime, it’s also the spot for wing enthusiasts to hang out. Setting off from the base building of the famed ski field, SkyTrek paragliding and hang glider flights are an elegant and graceful way to find your adrenaline fix as you float over iconic Queenstown views with a trained instructor.

Local tip: If you’re visiting in summer, it’ll be far less busy up there, and you can opt for the last flight of the day to watch the golden hour suffuse the mountains as you are suspended below the colorful canopy of a paraglider chute like a little figurine doll.