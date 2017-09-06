Welcome to Queenstown
Leap, lunge or luge here, but also find time to simply sit at the lakeside and watch the ever-dynamic play of light on the Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu, creating one of the most beautiful and dramatic natural scenes in NZ.
Expect big crowds, especially in summer and winter, but also big experiences.
Top experiences in Queenstown
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Queenstown activities
Fiordland National Park, Milford Sound Cruise from Queenstown
Upon entering the Fiordland National Park, the largest National Park in NZ, travel up along side the Eglington River to three mountain lakes at the head of the Eglington Valley. During this part of the journey you will make the first of our many sightseeing stops that also allow for some great photo opportunities. You have a couple of different locations for lunch and will endeavor to select the best spot on the day. With some fantastic walks in the area, this is a great opportunity to experience the beautiful alpine forest up close. After lunch you head towards the Homer Tunnel, taking in some incredible mountain views while driving along side the crystal clear waters of the Hollyford river. Once through the Homer Tunnel, you'll wind the way down the Cleddau Valley. At this time you arrive in an area called Fiordland but are visiting a "Sound", the difference will be explained. You link up with a scenic cruise for a 1hour and 45 minute excursion on the fjord. The barbecue lunch includes a classic Kiwi BBQ of marinated lamb kebabs, chicken kebabs and sausages, a good range of salads, fresh bread and fruit juice. Vegetarian patties are available on request. Please be sure to specify any dietary requirements at the time of booking. Important Note: During the months of May to October and the Early Bird Summer departures the itinerary for this tour will be modified. In place of the BBQ lunch enroute to Milford Sound, the tour will include a full scenic cruise with a BBQ lunch on board the cruise boat. Important Note: Please be aware that this is a full day excursion (up to 13 hours for our Summer tours) due to road distances.
Queenstown Skyline Gondola and Restaurant
The Stratosfare Restaurant and Bar is located on Bob's Peakat Skyline, perched high above the resort town of Queenstown in the beautiful Southern Lakes region of New Zealand's South Island. From the gondola base, located within a 10-minute walk from downtown Queenstown, you'll ride the Gondola to the restaurant. Take in the breathtaking panoramic views from Coronet Peak to Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu, the Remarkables and surrounding mountains. At the Stratosfare Restaurant and Bar, enjoy a mouthwatering four-course buffet lunch or six-course buffet dinner that offers the very best of New Zealand’s local produce. Feast on South Island salmon, seafood, salads roast meats and delicious desserts.Complete your dining experience with a drink in the fully licensed bar (at own expense) before boarding the gondola for your round-trip to the gondola base.Christmas Day:Christmas day lunch and dinner includes a round-trip gondola ride, Christmas themed buffet, live entertainment, two luge rides and an appearance from Santa. Christmas dinner has two sitting times to choose from. Please note the Kiwi Haka is closed on Christmas.New Year's Eve:New Year's Eve dinner includes a round-trip gondola ride, NYE festive themed buffet and live entertainment, two luge rides. NYE dinner has two sitting times to choose from. Please note the Kiwi Haka is not included.
Milford Sound Coach Tour, Cruise from Queenstown
Take an unforgettable journey into the heart of Milford Sound, New Zealand's most famous tourist destination. You'll experience the world-famous fiord in all its natural glory – surrounded by dense rainforest, glacier-carved valleys and beautiful waterfalls. Leaving Queenstown, travel in comfort along the shores of Lake Wakatipu and into southern farmland to Lake Te Anau, the largest lake in the South Island. After a morning tea stop (own expense), travel along the lake and into Fiordland National Park. Enter the picturesque Eglinton Valley, a place of ancient alpine forest and gushing waterfalls and one of only a few road-accessible glacier valleys in New Zealand, and take advantage of the photo opportunities on offer along the Milford Road, like the stunning Mirror Lakes, where on a calm day the surrounding mountain ranges are perfectly reflected in the still waters, and Knobs Flat, where glaciers have carved their mark on the terrain. Your glass-roof coach will provide amazing views of the dramatic skyline as you cross the Main Divide of the Southern Alps, with stunning mountain peaks all around. Stop at Monkey Creek and sample some of the purest water in the world (but watch out for cheeky kea - native mountain parrots!). Travel under the mountains through the Homer Tunnel, a 1.2km passageway drilled into solid rock, then experience The Chasm, a short but impressive walk over footbridges spanning a series of powerful, swirling waterfalls and rapids. At Milford Sound, board your 1 hour 45 minute cruise and travel the length of the fiord and out to the Tasman Sea, gliding past glacier-scarred rock walls and waterfalls that tumble into the sea. Lush native forest clings to steep cliffs, while wildlife including seals, penguins and dolphins are regular visitors to the icy waters. Your cruise will take place on the newest and most luxurious cruise ship in Milford Sound. This impressive three-level catamaran has extensive outdoor decks so you can get up close to nature. Inside you'll find comfortable seating as well as unique glass roofs and HD screens projecting live outdoor footage, so you won't miss a thing. A gourmet buffet lunch featuring fresh local ingredients will be served on board (included in your tour). Along the way your captain will provide lively and informative commentary. Translation sheets are provided in Japanese, German, Spanish, French, Korean and Mandarin.
Shotover River Extreme Jet Boat Ride from Queenstown
Only a short drive from Queenstown, the Shotover River has been providing thrills of all sorts since 1862, when gold was first discovered and the gold rush began. Today, the gold may be gone but the thrills remain! On this jet boat adventure, travel the length of the river by high-speed jet boat for an extreme Shotover River experience! Feel the adrenaline rush as your professional driver navigates the jet boat at thrilling high speeds, squeezing through narrow canyons, and passing rocky outcrops, sheer cliff walls and boulders. Enjoy trick maneuvers, twists and turns in the white-water rapids, leaving you breathless and wanting more!
Queenstown Airport Arrival Transfer - To Hotels
Super Shuttle keeps fares rock-bottom by picking up or dropping off other air travelers en route to or from the airport. They don't have meters, so even if the traffic is heavy, you won't have to worry about your fare going up. They only travel to and from the airport, so book now and lock in a affordable and convenient airport transfer. With modern and spacious minivans capable of seating up to 11 passengers, and a huge trailer accommodating luggage of all shapes and sizes, you'll have a job filling up a Super Shuttle. This transfer must be pre-booked at least 48 hours prior to arrival so get in early and book online today! When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Queenstown accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's easy.
Queenstown Skyline Gondola and Luge
Whether you’re looking to boost your adrenaline, appreciate the scenery or both, this gondola and luge ride is a perfect option when in Queenstown. From the gondola base, located within 10 minutes’ walk from downtown Queenstown, take the gondola to the main Skyline complex and surround yourself with 220- degree views of mountain vistas and the sparkling lake and city below. Once you reach the top, choose from two luge options – the advanced track or the scenic track.The two luge tracks wind downhill and end beside the main Skyline building. From here, a two-seated complimentary gondola ride will take you back to the start zone for your next luge ride.The advanced track boasts a steeper gradient, higher speeds, banking corners, tunnels and more. The scenic track is designed specifically to provide an exciting experience while allowing you to appreciate the scenery around you. Both provide the utmost safety features and allow you complete control. Switch between the advanced and scenic tracks, or stick to the one track the whole time. This tour allows five rides -- sure to satisfy any thrillseeker.