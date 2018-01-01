Guided Fly Fishing Trip from Queenstown

In New Zealand we focus on making the most of the abundant clear water and sight-fishing for trout, casting once a fish is spotted, which is more akin to ‘trout-hunting’. Sight fishing is not easy and can be at the mercy of the conditions, however it is by far the most rewarding of all. We will target both brown and rainbow trout using mostly dry fly and nymphs. Depending on conditions we may visit a wide variety of waters ranging from mountain freestone rivers to meandering, willow lined streams. All locations have spectacular landscape, beautiful water and stunning trout. We will be targeting fish in the average size range of 3-6lb with the possibility of coming across much larger fish. It is important to understand that fishing in New Zealand will probably be some of the most challenging you will encounter in the world and your skill execution will most likely decide how successful your day will be. Therefore it is important to practice your casting before your trip and if you have never fly fished before, much of our morning will be focused on learning the basics of fly fishing. Full Day Itinerary:Our day will set off from your accomodation in Wanaka or Queenstown. From there we will head towards the best option of water for the day to suit the conditions. Generally we will be driving between 1-2 hours each way to reach our water for the day. Depending on the location and your fitness level, we could be walking between 3-6km up and down the river so be prepared for a good day on your feet. We would hope to be back at your accommodation around 5-6pm, or earlier depending on your preferences. Additional Options:To indulge in a true wilderness experience, exploring some of the most remote areas in the country you may choose to try Heli-Fishing. Helicopter transfers begin around NZ$2000 for the closest backcountry river access and this cost scales up in relation to flight time. We will endeavour to keep the cost down by driving to the airstrip that is nearest to the river we will be flying to. If you would like a more detailed quote please just mention it in you enquiry below