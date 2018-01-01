Welcome to Wanaka
What it does share with Queenstown is the fact that they're both lake and mountain towns bristling with outdoors and adventure opportunities. Wanaka's list of adventure options is impressive by almost any measure, except against the Queenstown ruler. The breadth and selection of adventures here might not be as comprehensive, but the lakefront is more natural and less developed – complete with a day-at-the-beach feel on sunny days – and the town centre has a more soulful atmosphere.
Despite constant growth – in both size and costs – Wanaka retains a fairly laid-back, small-town atmosphere. Days are invarably active here, but evenings are an invite into a wave of new eateries and some truly quirky bars.
Top experiences in Wanaka
Wanaka activities
Central Otago Full-Day Wine Tour from Queenstown
Following pickup at your Queenstown hotel, hop into your air-conditioned minivan and head out into the vineyards of the Central Otago wine region to begin your tour. With grape varietals including chardonnay, pinot noir, and sauvignon blanc flourishing throughout the fertile valleys, Central Otago is widely considered the heart of New Zealand’s winemaking industry. During your 5-hour tour, visit up to five award-winning wineries throughout the Bannochburn, Cromwell, Gibbston Valley, and Wanaka wine regions with a guide. Along the way, visit New Zealand’s biggest wine cave and enjoy tastings of the various wines in production. As you travel between the wineries, sample cheeses from across the country and learn how to pair them with the wine. Perhaps stop for lunch at a top vineyard (own expense) and enjoy optional visits to local attractions such as the Cardrona Hotel and historic Arrowtown.After five hours among the vineyards of Central Otago, return in comfort to your Queenstown hotel to bring your tour to an end.
10-Day South Island Adventure from Christchurch
Day 1: Christchurch to Franz Josef Travel over the famous Arthur’s Pass to the historic gold mining town of Greymouth and then down onto the West Coast. You will visit Hokitika, famous for pounamu (jade), en route to Franz Josef, home of the mighty glacier.Accommodation: Lodge in the rainforestDay 2: Free day in Franz JosefThe day is spent in Franz Josef, a World Heritage area. As well as the glacier, the area is famous for its excellent walking trails. There are many great options, but a guided trip (at passenger's own expense) will enable you to get closer to the glacier.Accommodation: Lodge in the rainforestDay 3: Franz Josef to WanakaDepart early to visit Lake Matheson for a walk at this amazing mirror-like lake, stop at Fox Glacier for pickups, and then travel through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora. We pass by the beautiful Lake Hawea and arrive in Wanaka by late afternoon.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Walk Lake Matheson, visit Blue Pools, explore Wanaka.Day 4: Wanaka to Queenstown Take a scenic bike ride around the lake before we depart Wanaka and cruise down to the famous A.J. Hackett bungy site, where you can bungy if you dare! Then, it’s on to the ‘Adventure Capital of the World!’, the vibrant lakeside town of Queenstown.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Scenic bike ride (suitable for all levels)Days 5, 6 & 7: Queenstown With so much to see and do in and around Queenstown, you need three full days to take it all in! You'll also get to experience the exhilarating Shotover Jet Boat ride (Day 5) and take a day trip to the spectacular Doubtful Sound in Fiordland National Park (Day 6). Other optional activities are at your own expense.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Shotover Jet, Doubtful Sound day tripDay 8: Queenstown to Mt CookTonight we stay at the base of New Zealand's tallest mountain, Mount Cook. Head out on a hike among awe-inspiring scenery. It's the perfect place for stargazing too!Accommodation: Stunning alpine lodge.Day 9: Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make our way through the 'Lord of the Rings' landscape past turquoise Lake Tekapo, where we stop for ice-skating, snow tubing or a swim at the hot springs. Continue across the Canterbury Plains to arrive in Christchurch by early evening.Accommodation: Purpose built backpackers near the city centre.Day 10: Free day in ChristchurchYour journey officially comes to an end here, but if you have more time to explore before you depart, we recommend checking out some of the city's highlights, such as the Re:Start Mall, Quake City or Canterbury Museum. We hope you had a blast!
35-Minute Helicopter Flight Including Glacier Landing from Wanaka
Your flight will take-off from our base (address provided on voucher). Take a scenic 25-minute drive from Wanaka Township to the base and check-in at the hangar at least 15 minutes prior to your flight time. Flight times are flexible, operating on demand between 8am and 4pm.Take-off and enjoy the scenic flight from the base in Matukituki Valley above extensive valleys carved out by glaciers thousands of years ago. Relax as you watch the stunning scenery pass by below and around you. See it like never before. Cross snow-capped peaks and land on a glacier at 7000 ft (2,300m)! You will be given up to 10 minutes on the Glacier to take photos and enjoy the snow. During this unique experience take in the stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding Southern Alps. Your pilot will provide commentary on the scenery and surrounding area during your flight on your two-way headsets.
25-Minute Helicopter Tour Including Snow Landing from Wanaka
Your flight will take-off from our base (address provided on voucher). Take a scenic 25-minute drive from Wanaka Township to the base and check-in at the hangar at least 15 minutes prior to your flight time. Flight times are flexible, operating on demand between 8am and 4:30pm.Take-off and enjoy the scenic flight from the base in Matukituki Valley above tussock covered slopes to the rugged snow-capped peaks at the border of the Mount Aspiring National Park. Land on a snow-covered peak and enjoy the opportunity to touch snow year-round with this scenic flight.This 25-minute flight experience will show you the amazing scenery of this area like no other!Your pilot will provide detailed commentary of the area during your flight on our two-way headsets. With the hangar based at the start of the Matukituki Valley your scenic flight time is maximized over remote back country.
Guided Fly Fishing Trip from Queenstown
In New Zealand we focus on making the most of the abundant clear water and sight-fishing for trout, casting once a fish is spotted, which is more akin to ‘trout-hunting’. Sight fishing is not easy and can be at the mercy of the conditions, however it is by far the most rewarding of all. We will target both brown and rainbow trout using mostly dry fly and nymphs. Depending on conditions we may visit a wide variety of waters ranging from mountain freestone rivers to meandering, willow lined streams. All locations have spectacular landscape, beautiful water and stunning trout. We will be targeting fish in the average size range of 3-6lb with the possibility of coming across much larger fish. It is important to understand that fishing in New Zealand will probably be some of the most challenging you will encounter in the world and your skill execution will most likely decide how successful your day will be. Therefore it is important to practice your casting before your trip and if you have never fly fished before, much of our morning will be focused on learning the basics of fly fishing. Full Day Itinerary:Our day will set off from your accomodation in Wanaka or Queenstown. From there we will head towards the best option of water for the day to suit the conditions. Generally we will be driving between 1-2 hours each way to reach our water for the day. Depending on the location and your fitness level, we could be walking between 3-6km up and down the river so be prepared for a good day on your feet. We would hope to be back at your accommodation around 5-6pm, or earlier depending on your preferences. Additional Options:To indulge in a true wilderness experience, exploring some of the most remote areas in the country you may choose to try Heli-Fishing. Helicopter transfers begin around NZ$2000 for the closest backcountry river access and this cost scales up in relation to flight time. We will endeavour to keep the cost down by driving to the airstrip that is nearest to the river we will be flying to. If you would like a more detailed quote please just mention it in you enquiry below
Puzzling World Combo Admission in Wanaka
Welcome to Wanaka’s wonderful world of weirdness! Immediately, visitors are met with the famous Tumbling Towers while opposite, The Leaning Tower of Wanaka offers great photo opportunities as friends or family appear to hold, push or rip out the tower, foundations and all. Walking into the Puzzle Centre where dozens of puzzles await the curious, while a massive kaleidoscope ceiling looks on from above is a visual treat in itself. Grab a bite to eat or a drink from the well-stocked Café then engage the brain with many individual puzzles and two-person brain teasers on offer. Trained staff are on hand to help if required and with a huge selection for sale in the Gift Shop all ages, abilities and temperament are covered. Even the bathrooms here are photogenic with both the Roman Loos and Puzzle Abyss toilets featuring incredible floor and wall art that seems to absorb the user within its imagery. If your mind is still not boggled, a visit to the Illusion Rooms is sure to. From one of the world’s largest displays of 3-D Hologram photos, a room where 168 famous faces seem to follow you, one where you appear to shrink or grow, another where objects look to glide uphill and a sun-filled gallery of incredible illusionary sculptures, these amazing rooms will certainly challenge your perceptions of reality. Outside, The Great Maze encourages problem solving, exercise and fun. The format was invented and designed to suit all ages with over-bridges and underpasses to create the world’s first 3-Dimensional Maze. Don’t worry, Emergency Exits for those with limited time, patience or energy are also included for those who may struggle. With so many incredible things to see and do here we suggest you allow plenty of time to enjoy your unforgettable visit to Puzzling World. Located two kilometres from Lake Wanaka on the main highway north, Puzzling World is just an hour’s drive from Queenstown.