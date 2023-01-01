Wānaka Station Park is a piece of Wānaka that existed before Wānaka did. This remnant of the sheep station that once covered the entire south side of the lake is a beautiful, secluded space with a playground and plenty of mature trees. These include giant sequoias, three immense Douglas firs, Himalayan cedars, a large walnut tree, an enormous rhododendron hedge and the station's surviving orchard, with pears and apples that are free for picking.

The park extends to the lake's edge, where you'll find one of the true stars of the Instagram age: That Wānaka Tree. Sprouted from a fence post but now almost as famous as the town itself, this water-bound willow provides a classically photogenic prop to the mountains and Ruby Island behind. If you are here for the Instagram moment, come at dawn, when reflections are typically at their best.

If you think it's a bit strange that there's now a constant stream of tourists queuing to get a shot of this particular tree, you're not alone. Arguably the scrum of would-be influencers is more of a spectacle than the tree itself.