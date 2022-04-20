Wanaka

New Zealand's 'Matterhorn', Mt Aspiring (3033m).

Overview

So long described as Queenstown's smaller and more demure sibling, Wanaka now feels grown up enough to have moved out of home and asserted its own identity.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Wānaka Station Park

    Wānaka Station Park

    Wanaka

    Wānaka Station Park is a piece of Wānaka that existed before Wānaka did. This remnant of the sheep station that once covered the entire south side of the…

  • Wanaka Beerworks

    Wanaka Beerworks

    Wanaka

    Push past the Barbies to get to the beer – the tasting room for the Wanaka Beerworks is rather incongruously at the rear of the toy museum gift shop. Get…

  • National Transport & Toy Museum

    National Transport & Toy Museum

    Wanaka

    Mixing Smurfs with Studebakers and skidoos (and an authentic MiG jet fighter flown by the Polish Air Force), this completely eclectic and absorbing…

  • Rippon

    Rippon

    Wanaka

    It's worth raising a glass to the view alone at Rippon since the Tuscan-styled cellar door has surely the finest winery view in NZ. In a bid to contain…

  • Puzzling World

    Puzzling World

    Wanaka

    A 3D Great Maze and lots of fascinating brain-bending visual illusions serve to keep people of all ages bemused, bothered and bewildered at this…

Articles

Latest stories from Wanaka

