Push past the Barbies to get to the beer – the tasting room for the Wanaka Beerworks is rather incongruously at the rear of the toy museum gift shop. Get a tasting paddle of six beers from the craft brewer's two labels – Wanaka Beerworks and Jabberwocky – or try them from the tap or bottle. Tours of the brewing process ($15), which is out of sight otherwise, run at 2pm Monday to Saturday and include tastings.