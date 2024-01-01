Pisa Conservation Area

Queenstown & Wanaka

Covering much of the Pisa Range, this conservation reserve has several walking trails through the tussock grass. To get the full show, the 19km tramp to the summit of Little Criffel brings views of the Upper Clutha basin and the Southern Alps. It starts at Larches car park, around 10km from Wanaka.

