Bendigo Historic Reserve

Gold was discovered in Bendigo in 1862; relics from the rush can be seen at this historic reserve, accessible off SH8, near the north of Lake Dunstan. Sights include mine shafts and tunnels, ruined buildings and water races. Reaching the site is part of the adventure – it's up an extremely steep dirt road, accessible by 2WD, but only just. Don't attempt this in wet weather or if your car's a bit dodgy. Signposted walking trails thread through the ruins and offer great views.

You can meander around the crumbling stone remnants of Crippletown, Logantown and Welshtown, where the miners lived.