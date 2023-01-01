Wander about the chilly workshop filled with lathes, drills and pulleys where inventor and engineer Ernest Hayes manufactured all manner of useful farm devices, including his famous fencing wire strainer. His wife Hannah cycled from farm to farm to sell his labour-saving inventions. They raised nine kids in the little house that's now a cosy cafe, and retired to the much more comfortable 'big house' (1920), fitted with mod cons from piped radio to electricity.