Cardrona Distillery

Enter past the fence of bras (Bra-drona!) and you'll find the beautiful cellar door of this fledgling single-malt distillery inside a building made of local schist. Have a complimentary sip of the liqueurs, gin and unusual single-malt vodka, or take the 75-minute distillery tour, which leaves on the hour from 10am to 3pm. Its first whisky won't be completely ready until 2025, but it released a three-year-old teaser in 2018 and plans to follow up with a six-year-old in 2021.