Mavora Lakes Conservation Park

Within the Snowdon State Forest, this conservation park's huge golden meadows sit alongside two lakes – North and South Mavora – fringed by forest and towered over by the impressive Thomson and Livingstone Mountains, whose peaks rise to more than 1600m. Hikers can overnight at Mavora Lakes Campsite (adult/child $8/4), a campground with two areas (north and south) in a sublime setting in the heart of the park. The north campsite is the starting point of the four-day, 50km Mavora–Greenstone Walkway.

The park, part of the Te Wāhipounamu (Southwest New Zealand) World Heritage Area, served as a Lord of the Rings filming location to represent Silverlode and Nen Hithoel.