Welcome to Wellington
As cities go, it's really rather small but the compact nature of the downtown area gives it a bigger-city buzz and, being the capital, it's endowed with museums, theatres, galleries and arts organisations completely disproportionate to its size. Wellingtonians are rightly proud of their kickin' caffeine and craft-beer scene, and there's no shortage of beard-wearing, skateboard-lugging, artsy types doing interesting things in old warehouses across town.
Sadly, windless days are not the norm for Wellington. In New Zealand the city's infamous for two things: its frequent tremors and its umbrella-shredding, hairstyle-destroying gales that barrel through regularly.
Top experiences in Wellington
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Wellington activities
Wellington's Lord of the Rings Locations Tour including Lunch
Begin your The Lord of the Rings location tour exploring the city locations of Mount Victoria and the 'Greenbelt', then take a 40-minute walk through the Outer Shire. This location includes the famous 'Get off the road' scene from The Lord of the Rings movie, the 'shortcut to mushrooms' as well as the Black Rider scenes and many more. Your tour leaders are knowledgeable fans of The Lord of the Rings who know their subject inside out.Next, spend some time at the Weta Studios for an inside look at the Wellington film industry and the studios where The Lord of the Rings movies were produced. Your visit to Weta includes the new 'Window into Workshop' exhibition, which takes you on a guided tour of the inner workings of the Weta Studios and film production company operated by The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.Watch a short film showcasing the digital side of Weta and have an opportunity to peruse the Weta cave museum and gift shop.After the morning’s excitement, it's time for a Lord of the Rings-themed, Orc-sized lunch at Scorch-O-Rama cafe.Having seen how The Lord of the Rings movies were produced, visit the sites where the movies were filmed and see why Peter Jackson chose to film in this amazing part of the world. Spend the afternoon exploring The Lord of the Rings film locations in the Hutt Valley, with stops including the Hutt River (Great River Anduin) and Harcourt Park (Gardens of Isengard and where the Orcs filled the trees). Finally, visit Kaitoke Regional Park which was the setting for Rivendell. Situated in a thousand-year-old New Zealand native rainforest, you will see why the Elves chose to live here! See the location where Helms Deep and Minas Tirith were filmed, before returning to your Wellington hotel at the conclusion of your Lord of the Rings tour.
Wellington Shore Excursion: City Sightseeing Tour
After pickup from your cruise ship in Wellington port, your city sights shore excursion takes you to local landmarks and historic buildings such as the Beehive and parliament buildings. See the finest example of Gothic Revival architecture in the southern hemisphere at Old St Paul’s Cathedral, and admire the breathtaking sight and perfume of thousands of flowers at the Lady Norwood Rose Garden.Visit the summit of Mt Victoria for panoramic city views, and see how Wellington curves around the harbor, surrounded by rolling hills and rugged bays. You also have the option to take a ride on Wellington’s iconic red cable car (own expense), from the city center at Lambton Quay to the botanic gardens in the hilltop suburb of Kelburn.Returning to the harbor, enjoy a trip around the city’s scenic inlets before being dropped off at your cruise ship in Wellington port.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Wellington port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Wellington City Sights and Coast Tour
Admire the architecture of New Zealand’s Parliament buildings, including the unusual design of the Beehive (aka Executive Wing) and the neoclassical Parliament House. Then have time to stop and walk around Old St Paul’s Church, which was constructed entirely out of native timber and is considered one of the finest heritage-listed buildings in New Zealand. Disembark at the Wellington Botanic Garden, which features both native and non-native species on a gorgeous 62-acre (25 hectare) property. Your guide shows you the Begonia House and Lady Norwood Rose Garden where formal gardens showcase more than 3,000 roses.Have the option to hop on Wellington’s famous red cable car (at own expense) for the 5-minute ride from the botanic gardens down to the city center, enjoying great views and an iconic Wellington experience. Soak in the scenery as your coach climbs to the summit of Mt Victoria. From the lookout, enjoy panoramic city views and a bird’s-eye perspective of the rolling hills and rugged bays that surround Wellington. As you head back to the coast and pass through picturesque suburbs such as Oriental Parade, Seatoun and Thorndon, hear stories about historic shipwrecks off the South Coast and take in the vibrant atmosphere of the Wellington waterfront. Throughout your tour, your guide provides informative commentary on the history and sights of Wellington. You can also get great tips on dining and local hot spots. You’ll see so much in a short time on this tour of New Zealand’s dynamic capital, making it a great introduction to this beautiful city.
Wellington's Lord of the Rings Half Day Tour
Spend some time in Middle-earth on this half-day tour from Wellington. Your guide will take you into the heart of Middle-earth for your chance to experience the magic of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.The first stop on your Wellington Lord of the Rings locations tour is Courtenay Place, Wellington’s nightlife center. Visit the Embassy Movie Theatre where the world premieres of The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and more recently The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey were screened. See where the stars of the movies walked the red carpet, and where 100,000 people gathered to watch.Next stop is Mount Victoria for fabulous views of Wellington’s city center and harbor. Continue down into the ‘Green Belt’, where forest scenes from the movies were shot, including ‘Shortcut to Mushrooms’, ‘ Get off the Road’, ‘Race to the Ferry’, ‘Dunharrow Plateau’ and more.Next stop is 'Wellywood', the heart of the Wellington film industry in the suburb of Miramar, where movie director Peter Jackson and his production company Weta NZ produced the magical Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies.Your guided tour of Peter Jackson’s Weta Studios and production facilities includes a visit to the brand-new 'Windows into Workshop' exhibition. Visit the Weta Cave and enjoy a guided tour of Weta Studio’s prop-making and make-up departments, then see a short film about the digital special effects featured in the movies.Visit the studio’s mini-museum and souvenir shop before heading back to the city at the conclusion of your behind-the-scenes Wellington Lord of the Rings locations tour.** Please Note - Weta Studios is closed on the December 26, 2013 and January 1, 2014 so this tour departure will be film locations only **
Weta Cave Workshop Tour
Meet at the Wellington i-SITE Visitor Centre to start your journey in a dedicated shuttle that takes you to Weta Studio Tours. Your knowledgeable driver will highlight iconic Wellington film sites as you journey to Miramar. On arrival at the Weta Cave, snap photos with our life-sized sculptures, wander through our mini museum, and take a seat for our exclusive documentary, which includes interviews with Richard Taylor and Peter Jackson. A Weta Workshop crew member will then guide you on a tour through a converted area of the Workshop. Get up close to the props, costumes and creatures from films like The Lord of the Rings, The Chronicles of Narnia, and District 9. Hear our tales of filmmaking, see artists working on our tour stage, and learn secrets of movie magic! Conclude your journey with a return shuttle to central Wellington. To see even more epic stuff, consider our There and Back Again: FULL EXPERIENCE, to enjoy a second filmmaking tour for only $20 extra (available for purchase on Viator).
Wellington Hop-on Hop-Off Bus Tour
Meet at the Wellington i-Site to start your hop-on hop-off tour by minivan with your knowledgeable and friendly onboard guide. The tour includes a photo stop of 5-10 minutes each at Mt Victoria. Hop off at any stop to visit an attraction in-depth on your own. Your driver can tell you when the next minivan will arrive to take you to the next location.Admire world-class art and culture at New Zealand’s premier museum, Te Papa Tongarewa, with collections that focus on art, history, the Pacific and Maori culture.Discover the natural wonders of New Zealand at Zealandia, a 556-acre (225-hectare) wildlife sanctuary with extensive natural history exhibits, located just 10 minutes from downtown. See a variety of critters at the Wellington Zoo, stroll the leaf-lined paths of the large Botanic Garden or gaze at the heavens of the southern hemisphere in the Carter Observatory’s digital planetarium. Wellington offers so much to explore, you may not want to leave.