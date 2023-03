One of Wellington’s big-ticket attractions is the little red cable car that clanks up the slope from Lambton Quay to Kelburn. At the top are the Wellington Botanic Gardens, Space Place and the small but nifty Cable Car Museum. The last of these evocatively depicts the cable car’s story since it was built in 1902 to open up hilly Kelburn for settlement. Ride the cable car back down the hill, or wander down through the gardens. An essential Wellington experience.