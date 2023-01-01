Academy Award–winning special-effects and props company Weta Workshop has been responsible for bringing the likes of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, King Kong, District 9 and Thor: Ragnarok to life. Learn how they do it on entertaining 45-minute guided tours, starting every half-hour; bookings recommended. There's also a tour to see the Thunderbirds Are Go miniatures stage. Weta Workshop is 8km east of the city centre: drive, catch bus 31X or book transport ($40 return) with your admission.