Pukeahu National War Memorial Park

It seems strangely fitting that NZ's National War Memorial should be a musical instrument and contain as its centrepiece not a statue of a soldier, but of a grieving mother and her children. The statue is contained within the Hall of Memories at the base of the 51m-high, 74-bell, art-deco Carillon (1932), which you can see from all over Wellington. It's flanked by a sobering and oddly tranquil park with an Australian Memorial consisting of 15 red sandstone columns.