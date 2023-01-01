New Zealand's national museum is hard to miss, taking up a sizeable chunk of the Wellington waterfront. ‘Te Papa Tongarewa’ loosely translates as ‘treasure box’: the riches inside include an amazing collection of Māori artefacts and the museum’s own colourful marae (meeting house); natural history and environment exhibitions; Pacific and NZ history galleries; themed hands-on ‘discovery centres’ for children; and Toi Art, a revitalised home for the National Art Collection. And don't miss the colossal squid!

Introductory and Māori Highlights tours (adult/child $20/10) depart from the information desk on level two; book ahead.