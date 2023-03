Closed for seismic strengthening and restoration from 2013 to 2017, this pretty Catholic parish church is looking downright heavenly. Built in 1922, it was the first Gothic-style church in the world to have been constructed using reinforced concrete. The motto of the Marist order, Sub Mariæ Nomine ('under the name of Mary'), adorns the impressive Gothic facade, while colourful stained glass imported from Munich imbues the interior with warmth.