Cable Car Lookout

Wellington

There's a terrific vantage point at the top of Wellington's cable car tracks. Ride up the hill, ogle the view over the city and Cook Strait, then wander back down through the greenery of Wellington Botanic Gardens.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  The Wellington Museum.

    Wellington Museum

    0.55 MILES

    For an imaginative, interactive experience of Wellington’s social and maritime history, head to this bewitching little museum, inside an 1892 bond store…

  Karori Reservoir Tower at Zealandia.

    Zealandia

    0.82 MILES

    This groundbreaking ecosanctuary is nooked into a valley in the hills about 2km west of downtown Wellington. Living wild within the fenced, predator-free…

  • The Duck Pond at Wellington Botanic Gardens.

    Wellington Botanic Gardens

    0.19 MILES

    These hilly, 25-hectare botanic gardens can be effortlessly visited via the Wellington Cable Car (nice bit of planning, eh?), although there are several…

  View of Wellington harbor from Mount Victoria lookout in Wellington, New Zealand.

    Mt Victoria Lookout

    1.58 MILES

    The city's most impressive viewpoint is atop 196m-high Mt Victoria (Matairangi), east of the city centre. You can take bus 20 most of the way up, but the…

  Te Papa National Museum at Lambton Harbour.

    Te Papa

    0.83 MILES

    New Zealand's national museum is hard to miss, taking up a sizeable chunk of the Wellington waterfront. ‘Te Papa Tongarewa’ loosely translates as …

  Wellington, New Zealand - August 27, 2013: Front Entrance at Weta Cave

    Weta Workshop

    3.29 MILES

    Academy Award–winning special-effects and props company Weta Workshop has been responsible for bringing the likes of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit,…

  New Zealand Parliament

    New Zealand Parliament

    0.72 MILES

    New Zealand might be a young country but it has one of the oldest continuously functioning parliaments in the world and has chalked up more than its share…

  City Gallery sign and entrance.

    City Gallery Wellington

    0.55 MILES

    Housed in the monumental old library in Civic Sq (the new library is next door), Wellington’s much-loved City Gallery does a cracking job of securing…

Nearby Wellington attractions

1. Cable Car Museum

0.01 MILES

The small-but-nifty Cable Car Museum tells the history of the Wellington cable car, arcing back to when it was built in 1902. Take the cable car back down…

2. Space Place

0.09 MILES

Inside the Carter Observatory at the top of the Botanic Gardens, this full-dome planetarium offers space-themed multimedia shows and stargazing sessions…

3. Wellington Botanic Gardens

0.19 MILES

These hilly, 25-hectare botanic gardens can be effortlessly visited via the Wellington Cable Car (nice bit of planning, eh?), although there are several…

4. Wellington Cable Car

0.38 MILES

One of Wellington’s big-ticket attractions is the little red cable car that clanks up the slope from Lambton Quay to Kelburn. At the top are the…

5. St Mary of the Angels

0.42 MILES

Closed for seismic strengthening and restoration from 2013 to 2017, this pretty Catholic parish church is looking downright heavenly. Built in 1922, it…

6. Bolton Street Cemetery

0.46 MILES

Lost beneath a canopy of oak and pohutukawa, between freeway off-ramps and apartment towers, this fabulously dank and atmospheric remnant dates back to…

7. Academy Galleries

0.55 MILES

The showcase of the esteemed New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts (founded 1882), the Academy Galleries presents frequently changing exhibitions by NZ artists…

8. City Gallery Wellington

0.55 MILES

Housed in the monumental old library in Civic Sq (the new library is next door), Wellington’s much-loved City Gallery does a cracking job of securing…