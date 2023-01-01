Wellington Museum

For an imaginative, interactive experience of Wellington’s social and maritime history, head to this bewitching little museum, inside an 1892 bond store on the wharf. Highlights include a moving documentary on the Wahine, the interisland ferry that sank in the harbour in 1968 with the loss of 51 lives, and the curio-packed Attic. Māori legends are dramatically told using tiny holographic actors and special effects.

The Attic's eclectic exhibits including a whizz-bang time machine and a suitably kooky display on Wellington vampire flick What We Do In The Shadows. Ship 'N' Chip Tour participants get a guided tour of the museum before they set off on their boat tour.

