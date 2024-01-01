Nairn Street Cottage

Wellington

LoginSave

Just a five-minute amble from the top of Cuba St, Wellington's oldest cottage (1858) has been carefully restored, complete with an organic garden and wandering chooks. Admission is by tour only (on the hour noon to 3pm), retelling stories of early settlers and life in the mid-19th century.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Wellington Museum.

    Wellington Museum

    1.06 MILES

    For an imaginative, interactive experience of Wellington’s social and maritime history, head to this bewitching little museum, inside an 1892 bond store…

  • Karori Reservoir Tower at Zealandia.

    Zealandia

    1.04 MILES

    This groundbreaking ecosanctuary is nooked into a valley in the hills about 2km west of downtown Wellington. Living wild within the fenced, predator-free…

  • The Duck Pond at Wellington Botanic Gardens.

    Wellington Botanic Gardens

    1.15 MILES

    These hilly, 25-hectare botanic gardens can be effortlessly visited via the Wellington Cable Car (nice bit of planning, eh?), although there are several…

  • View of Wellington harbor from Mount Victoria lookout in Wellington, New Zealand.

    Mt Victoria Lookout

    1.25 MILES

    The city's most impressive viewpoint is atop 196m-high Mt Victoria (Matairangi), east of the city centre. You can take bus 20 most of the way up, but the…

  • Te Papa National Museum at Lambton Harbour.

    Te Papa

    0.88 MILES

    New Zealand's national museum is hard to miss, taking up a sizeable chunk of the Wellington waterfront. ‘Te Papa Tongarewa’ loosely translates as …

  • Wellington, New Zealand - August 27, 2013: Front Entrance at Weta Cave; Shutterstock ID 306493316; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Weta Workshop

    2.87 MILES

    Academy Award–winning special-effects and props company Weta Workshop has been responsible for bringing the likes of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit,…

  • New Zealand Parliament

    New Zealand Parliament

    1.52 MILES

    New Zealand might be a young country but it has one of the oldest continuously functioning parliaments in the world and has chalked up more than its share…

  • City Gallery sign and entrance.

    City Gallery Wellington

    0.84 MILES

    Housed in the monumental old library in Civic Sq (the new library is next door), Wellington’s much-loved City Gallery does a cracking job of securing…

View more attractions

Nearby Wellington attractions

1. Pukeahu National War Memorial Park

0.37 MILES

It seems strangely fitting that NZ's National War Memorial should be a musical instrument and contain as its centrepiece not a statue of a soldier, but of…

2. New Zealand Cricket Museum

0.49 MILES

Tucked under a stand at the Basin Reserve, the NZ Cricket Museum is a must-see for fans of the old game. It's only open during cricket matches or by…

3. Bucket Fountain

0.58 MILES

Cuba Mall's landmark (and sneakily splashy) fountain mocks the surrounding commerce with its Zen-like tilt-and-pour processes. The kids (and the wandering…

4. St Mary of the Angels

0.75 MILES

Closed for seismic strengthening and restoration from 2013 to 2017, this pretty Catholic parish church is looking downright heavenly. Built in 1922, it…

5. City Gallery Wellington

0.84 MILES

Housed in the monumental old library in Civic Sq (the new library is next door), Wellington’s much-loved City Gallery does a cracking job of securing…

6. Te Papa

0.88 MILES

New Zealand's national museum is hard to miss, taking up a sizeable chunk of the Wellington waterfront. ‘Te Papa Tongarewa’ loosely translates as …

7. Cable Car Lookout

0.96 MILES

There's a terrific vantage point at the top of Wellington's cable car tracks. Ride up the hill, ogle the view over the city and Cook Strait, then wander…

8. Cable Car Museum

0.97 MILES

The small-but-nifty Cable Car Museum tells the history of the Wellington cable car, arcing back to when it was built in 1902. Take the cable car back down…