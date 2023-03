The picture window behind the altar of this pretty stone church (built in 1935) gives worshippers a distractingly divine view of the lake and mountains; needless to say, it's a firm favourite for weddings. Come early in the morning or late afternoon to avoid the peace-shattering crowds – this is the prime disembarkation point for tour buses.

Nearby is a statue of a collie, a tribute to the sheepdogs that helped develop Mackenzie Country.