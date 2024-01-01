Fairlie Heritage Museum

A somewhat dusty window on to rural NZ of old, this museum endears with its farm machinery, model aeroplanes, dodgy dioramas and eclectic ephemera. Highlights include the homespun gyrocopter, historic cottage and new automotive wing featuring mint-condition tractors. The attached Swiss-owned cafe has superb cakes and delicious hot chocolate.

