On the town’s northwestern fringe, Talbot Forest Scenic Reserve is a good place for a peaceful wander. Leafy delights include lofty kahikatea (white pines) and a massive tōtara estimated to be around 800 years old. This remnant lowland podocarp (conifer) and hardwood forest contains the last stands of trees that once covered the entire Geraldine area.
