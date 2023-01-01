Fronting the town, this expansive park ranges over an Edwardian-style garden under the Bay Hill cliff, then across broad lawns to low sand dunes and the beach itself. It has something for everyone between the playground, skate park, soundshell, ice-cream kiosk, minigolf, splash park and myriad other attractions.

Don't miss the Trevor Griffiths Rose Garden, a triumphant collection of heritage varieties, and consider an evening picnic making the most of the late sun. If you're lucky enough to spot a seal or penguin on the beach, do keep your distance.