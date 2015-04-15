Welcome to Christchurch
Today Christchurch is in the midst of an epic rebuild that has completely reconstructed the city centre, where over 80% of buildings needed to be demolished after the quake. Scaffolding and road cones will be part of Christchurch's landscape for a while yet, but don't be deterred; exciting new buildings are opening at an astonishing pace, and most sights are open for business.
Curious travellers will revel in this chaotic, crazy and colourful mix, full of surprises and inspiring in ways you can't even imagine. And despite all the hard work and heartache, the locals will be only too pleased to see you.
Christchurch activities
Lord of the Rings - Journey to Edoras
Begin your Lord of the Rings adventure with a morning pickup from your Christchurch hotel and head west by 4-wheel drive vehicle to Mount Sunday, better-known to Lord of the Rings fans as Edoras — the capital city of the Rohan people.Bounce over rocky terrain and through narrow streams, and alight at Edoras itself. Follow your friendly guide on a tour of the site and stand on the summit — as Eowyn did — for panoramic views over the alpine lakes, mountain peaks, rivers and high-country farm land below.With informative and entertaining commentary from your guide, take a look at behind-the-scenes photos of Edoras under construction — available only from your tour leaders. Marvel at the Misty Mountains — among the most significant features of Middle-earth’s geography — and see the valley backdrop of the imposing Helms Deep.After a delicious picnic lunch with Champagne, handle movie replicas such as Aragorn’s sword, King Theoden’s sword, Gimli’s axe and the flag of Rohan. Peruse the wide selection of movie merchandise and perhaps pick up a souvenir of your visit (own expense).During your time on the mountain, gain insight into Edoras’ magic and mystery. Learn why this special site was selected for the Lord of the Rings movie and enjoy feeling part of the action.When your time on Edoras comes to an end, hop back in your vehicle for the drive back to your Christchurch hotel, where your Lord of the Rings adventure will come to an end.
Akaroa Shore Excursion: Christchurch, Banks Peninsula Sites
When your cruise ship docks in Akaroa, take a guided shore excursion to discover the nearby city of Christchurch. You'll be picked up at the cruise port and take a scenic trip past the bays and coves of the Banks Peninsula. Your Christchurch tour takes in all the central city highlights including the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, Museum and Art Centre, Avon River and the Bridge of Remembrance.Then be immersed in the sights of Antarctica at the renowned International Antarctic Centre. The center re-creates the atmosphere of Antarctica with the amazing Snow and Ice Experience, featuring the world’s first indoor storm complete with lightning, arctic winds and blizzard audio.Meet the cute Antarctic wildlife at the Blue Penguin Encounter, then buckle up for an exhilarating Hagglund ride. Traveling over a crevasse and through water, the all-terrain amphibious adventure simulates the traveling conditions scientists experience riding across the Antarctic ice pack.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Akaroa port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Akaroa Shore Excursion: Banks Peninsula, Christchurch Tour
After docking in Akaroa Harbour, your shore excursion starts with a scenic trip by coach to Christchurch, traveling through the Banks Peninsula along the Akaroa Highway with its breathtaking scenery of Akaroa Harbour, Little River, Lakes Forsyth and Lake Ellesmere. As you make your way into the city with your guide, enjoy the splendor of the Southern Alps and the Canterbury Plains.Arrive in Christchurch at approximately 12pm and take a walk through the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, where you can admire one of the finest collections of exotic and native plants found in New Zealand. After your tour of the gardens, get back on the coach and relax on the drive around Christchurch’s city landmarks and the old CBD while your driver will provide informative facts about the sights you'll see, such as the damaged city center, still recovering from the effects of the 2011 earthquake.Your tour continues to the Christchurch beach suburb of Sumner, where you can have lunch (own expense). Depart Sumner just before 2pm and continue your tour with a leisurely drive through the port town of Lyttleton and past the Sign of the Takahe on the hills above Christchurch, from where you’ll enjoy wonderful views over the city.Depart Christchurch for Akaroa at 3pm so you can re-board your ship on time at 4:30pmWorry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Akaroa cruise port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Waipara Wine Trail Tour from Christchurch
After being picked up from your centrally located Christchurch hotel and travel 40-minutes to Waipara, the fastest growing wine region in New Zealand. Visit and enjoy wine tasting guided tours of four boutique vineyards of North Canterbury, these include Mud House, Pegasus Bay, Torlesse and Waipara Springs all producing a fine selection of both white and red wines. Mud House, Pegasus Bay, Torlesse and Waipara Springs are all located in the Waipara area, well known for its warm dry climate and limestone rich soils, both ideal for quality wine production.
Christchurch Grand Tour: River Cruise, Gardens, Gondola, Tram
After hotel pickup, board an air-conditioned coach to begin your Christchurch sightseeing adventure, enjoying informative narration from your knowledgeable guide during the drive.Your first activity is a 30-minute boat ride on the tranquil Avon River by punt, a traditional flat-bottomed boat. Share the small, comfortable boat with a couple of companions, and listen to the commentary of your punter, who guides you along the scenic waterway.Adjacent to the Avon River, the Christchurch Botanic Gardens sit on 52 acres (21 hectares) of beautifully landscaped space. Explore the gardens on a caterpillar tour (an open-air shuttle) that takes you past exotic and native plant species. Stop for a closer look at areas such as the glass conservatories that house tropical vegetation, 250 varieties of roses, or an herb garden that features plants known for medicinal and culinary uses. After lunch, take in the scenery as you travel through the coastal suburbs of Sumner and Redcliffs. See sights like Cave Rock, an unusual volcanic rock formation on Sumner Beach with great views of the coast. Then head to the Christchurch Gondola, an enclosed cabin that glides up the Port Hills to Summit Station. Disembark at the top, 1,500 feet (500 meters) above sea level, to admire panoramic views over Christchurch, Lyttelton Harbour (Whakaraupo) and the Southern Alps. An audiovisual exhibit called The Time Tunnel describes the region’s natural and human history. You'll also have some time here for lunch.Your tour ends in town at the Christchurch Tram. You have the rest of the day to ride the elegant heritage tram, which operates as a hop-on hop-off tour. Disembark at any of the 17 stops to explore the city center on your own or explore Re:START shopping district, a popular spot that exemplifies Christchurch’s recovery after the devastation of the 2011 earthquake. The innovative outdoor mall features shops and eateries in sturdy, colorful designer shipping containers.
Christchurch Airport Arrival Transfer - To Hotels
Super Shuttle keeps fares rock-bottom by picking up or dropping off other air travelers en route to or from the airport. They don't have meters, so even if the traffic is heavy, you won't have to worry about your fare going up. They only travel to and from the airport, so book now and lock in a affordable and convenient airport transfer. With modern and spacious minivans capable of seating up to 11 passengers, and a huge trailer accommodating luggage of all shapes and sizes, you'll have a job filling up a Super Shuttle. This transfer must be pre-booked at least 48 hours prior to arrival so get in early and book online today! When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Christchurch accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's easy.