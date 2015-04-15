Akaroa Shore Excursion: Banks Peninsula, Christchurch Tour

After docking in Akaroa Harbour, your shore excursion starts with a scenic trip by coach to Christchurch, traveling through the Banks Peninsula along the Akaroa Highway with its breathtaking scenery of Akaroa Harbour, Little River, Lakes Forsyth and Lake Ellesmere. As you make your way into the city with your guide, enjoy the splendor of the Southern Alps and the Canterbury Plains.Arrive in Christchurch at approximately 12pm and take a walk through the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, where you can admire one of the finest collections of exotic and native plants found in New Zealand. After your tour of the gardens, get back on the coach and relax on the drive around Christchurch’s city landmarks and the old CBD while your driver will provide informative facts about the sights you'll see, such as the damaged city center, still recovering from the effects of the 2011 earthquake.Your tour continues to the Christchurch beach suburb of Sumner, where you can have lunch (own expense). Depart Sumner just before 2pm and continue your tour with a leisurely drive through the port town of Lyttleton and past the Sign of the Takahe on the hills above Christchurch, from where you’ll enjoy wonderful views over the city.Depart Christchurch for Akaroa at 3pm so you can re-board your ship on time at 4:30pmWorry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Akaroa cruise port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.